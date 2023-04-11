Hickory Elementary Color Blast | PHOTOS

Hickory Elementary School physical education teacher Krysta Gray, left, is joined by Principal Brad Stinar, center and fellow physical education teacher Paul Deck, right, as they help students Kyle Fiore and Addison Curran open their chalk canons to color blast a group of teachers during the school's celebration Thursday, March 30, 2023 for a record-breaking fund raising year for American Heart Association's Kids Heart Challenge at Hickory Elementary School. Hickory students raised more than $44,000 for the Kids Heart Challenge program and 87 students completed Finn’s Mission, which includes several additional steps like learning Hands-Only CPR. Curran and Fiore were the schools top fundraisers for the event (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)