Hickory Elementary School physical education teacher Krysta Gray gets color blasted by students Francesca Alegi, left. and Olivia Placencia during the school's celebration Thursday, March 30, 2023 for a record-breaking fund raising year for American Heart Association's Kids Heart Challenge at Hickory Elementary School. Hickory students raised more than $44,000 for the Kids Heart Challenge program and 87 students completed Finn’s Mission, which includes several additional steps like learning Hands-Only CPR. (Matt Button / Baltimore Sun Media/Baltimore Sun Media)

Hickory Elementary Color Blast | PHOTOS

Staff at Hickory Elementary School got color blasted during the school's celebration March 30. The school celebrated a record-breaking fundraising year for the American Heart Association’s Kids Heart Challenge.Hickory students raised more than $44,000 for the Kids Heart Challenge program, and 87 students completed Finn’s Mission, which includes several additional steps such as learning hands-only CPR.

Hickory Elementary School physical education teacher Krysta Gray gets color blasted by students Francesca Alegi, left. and Olivia Placencia during the school's celebration Thursday, March 30, 2023 for a record-breaking fund raising year for American Heart Association's Kids Heart Challenge at Hickory Elementary School. Hickory students raised more than $44,000 for the Kids Heart Challenge program and 87 students completed Finn’s Mission, which includes several additional steps like learning Hands-Only CPR. (Matt Button / Baltimore Sun Media/Baltimore Sun Media)

Hickory Elementary School teacher Faye O'Brien, left, gets color blasted by fifth grader Olivia Placencia during the school's celebration Thursday, March 30, 2023 for a record-breaking fund raising year for American Heart Association's Kids Heart Challenge at Hickory Elementary School. Hickory students raised more than $44,000 for the Kids Heart Challenge program and 87 students completed Finn’s Mission, which includes several additional steps like learning Hands-Only CPR. (Matt Button / Baltimore Sun Media/Baltimore Sun Media)

Hickory Elementary SchoolPrincipal Brad Stinar, sitting, gets color blasted during the school's celebration Thursday, March 30, 2023 for a record-breaking fund raising year for American Heart Association's Kids Heart Challenge at Hickory Elementary School. Hickory students raised more than $44,000 for the Kids Heart Challenge program and 87 students completed Finn’s Mission, which includes several additional steps like learning Hands-Only CPR. (Matt Button / Baltimore Sun Media/Baltimore Sun Media)

Hickory Elementary School students and teachers gather for a photo after getting color blasted during the school's celebration Thursday, March 30, 2023 for a record-breaking fund raising year for American Heart Association's Kids Heart Challenge at Hickory Elementary School. Hickory students raised more than $44,000 for the Kids Heart Challenge program and 87 students completed Finn’s Mission, which includes several additional steps like learning Hands-Only CPR. (Matt Button / Baltimore Sun Media/Baltimore Sun Media)

Hickory Elementary School teachers Sonia Wesley, left, and Lori Sheahen share a hug as they strike a pose for the camera after getting color blasted by students during the school's celebration Thursday, March 30, 2023 for a record-breaking fund raising year for American Heart Association's Kids Heart Challenge at Hickory Elementary School. Hickory students raised more than $44,000 for the Kids Heart Challenge program and 87 students completed Finn’s Mission, which includes several additional steps like learning Hands-Only CPR. (Matt Button / Baltimore Sun Media/Baltimore Sun Media)

Students and teachers get color blasted with powder chalk as part of the school's celebration Thursday, March 30, 2023 for a record-breaking fund raising year for American Heart Association's Kids Heart Challenge at Hickory Elementary School. Hickory students raised more than $44,000 for the Kids Heart Challenge program and 87 students completed Finn’s Mission, which includes several additional steps like learning Hands-Only CPR. (Matt Button / Baltimore Sun Media/Baltimore Sun Media)

Hickory Elementary School teacher Nathan Armstrong smiles as he talks with students after getting color blasted by students during the school's celebration Thursday, March 30, 2023 for a record-breaking fund raising year for American Heart Association's Kids Heart Challenge at Hickory Elementary School. Hickory students raised more than $44,000 for the Kids Heart Challenge program and 87 students completed Finn’s Mission, which includes several additional steps like learning Hands-Only CPR. (Matt Button / Baltimore Sun Media/Baltimore Sun Media)

Students and teachers get color blasted with powder chalk as part of the school's celebration Thursday, March 30, 2023 for a record-breaking fund raising year for American Heart Association's Kids Heart Challenge at Hickory Elementary School. Hickory students raised more than $44,000 for the Kids Heart Challenge program and 87 students completed Finn’s Mission, which includes several additional steps like learning Hands-Only CPR. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Hickory Elementary School physical education teacher Krysta Gray, left, is joined by Principal Brad Stinar, center and fellow physical education teacher Paul Deck, right, as they help students Kyle Fiore and Addison Curran open their chalk canons to color blast a group of teachers during the school's celebration Thursday, March 30, 2023 for a record-breaking fund raising year for American Heart Association's Kids Heart Challenge at Hickory Elementary School. Hickory students raised more than $44,000 for the Kids Heart Challenge program and 87 students completed Finn’s Mission, which includes several additional steps like learning Hands-Only CPR. Curran and Fiore were the schools top fundraisers for the event (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Hickory Elementary School counsler Christina Bland and other staff get color blasted by students during the school's celebration Thursday, March 30, 2023 for a record-breaking fund raising year for American Heart Association's Kids Heart Challenge at Hickory Elementary School. Hickory students raised more than $44,000 for the Kids Heart Challenge program and 87 students completed Finn’s Mission, which includes several additional steps like learning Hands-Only CPR. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Hickory Elementary School physical education teacher Krysta Gray gets color blasted by students and lets some chalk dust fly herself during the school's celebration Thursday, March 30, 2023 for a record-breaking fund raising year for American Heart Association's Kids Heart Challenge at Hickory Elementary School. Hickory students raised more than $44,000 for the Kids Heart Challenge program and 87 students completed Finn’s Mission, which includes several additional steps like learning Hands-Only CPR. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Hickory Elementary School Principal Brad Stinar adjusts his glasses after getting color blasted during the school's celebration Thursday, March 30, 2023 for a record-breaking fund raising year for American Heart Association's Kids Heart Challenge at Hickory Elementary School. Hickory students raised more than $44,000 for the Kids Heart Challenge program and 87 students completed Finn’s Mission, which includes several additional steps like learning Hands-Only CPR. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

