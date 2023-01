Jessica Willson, left, an adapted physical education teacher at the Harford Academy tries to keep up with student Justin Boyd, right, as they have some fun bouncing with a group students during classtime in the gym at the school Thursday, January 5, 2023. Willson was recently named the Society of Health and Physical Educators (SHAPE) America Eastern District Adapted Physical Education Teacher of the Year for 2023. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)