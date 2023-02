Dr. Sean Bulson, left, talks with Harford Tech Culinary student Ashley McElwain about her dish as he and others enjoy lunch prepared by the Tech Culinary students as he and Harford County Board of Education members and members of the HCPS Senior staff stop at the school during their recent Grati-Tour visit to Harford Tech Friday, February 3, 2023. The group traveled to six schools around the county to celebrate and thank staff for their continued dedication. Proud sponsor Chick-fil-A of Harford County also provided special desert trays for school based staff at each location. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)