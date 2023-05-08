Harford schools budget cuts rally | PHOTOS

A group of teachers from Edgewood Elementary School, from left, Myla Lawhorn, Amanda Hensley, Amanda Lacy and Layla Allen, hold their signs up as they stand among the large group of teachers, students, parents and other supporters gathered outside the Harford County Public School headquaters and the Harford County Council building Thursday, May 5, 2023. The Harford County Education Association and other groups sponsored the rally prior to the County Council's first public hearing on the proposed FY24 budget. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)