Harford Lions Clubs open new train garden | PHOTOS

Ray Cooper, left ,father of Christopher Cooper who the train garden at Brooms Bloom was named in honor of, takes a moment to thank those involved as he is joined by Kate Dallam, right, from Blooms Broom Dairy while they and a small group gathers to officially open the new holiday train garden at Brooms Bloom Dairy in Bel Air Friday, November 25, 2022. The Harford County Lions Clubs have partnered with Brooms Bloom to offer a free Christmas Train Garden in the building that formerly held “Christopher’s Train Garden” at Brooms Bloom on weekends through the holiday season. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)