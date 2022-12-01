Bob Griffith and his grandson Tommy Nigrin along with others take their time and explore the newly opened train garden at Brooms Bloom Dairy in Bel Air Friday, November 25, 2022. The Harford County Lions Clubs have partnered with Brooms Bloom and assembled the new train display in the building that formerly held “Christopher’s Train Garden” at Brooms Bloom. The free Christmas Train Garden is open weekends through the holiday season.

Bob Griffith and his grandson Tommy Nigrin along with others take their time and explore the newly opened train garden at Brooms Bloom Dairy in Bel Air Friday, November 25, 2022. The Harford County Lions Clubs have partnered with Brooms Bloom and assembled the new train display in the building that formerly held “Christopher’s Train Garden” at Brooms Bloom. The free Christmas Train Garden is open weekends through the holiday season. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Harford Lions Clubs open new train garden | PHOTOS

Advertisement

The Harford County Lions Clubs have partnered with Brooms Bloom Dairy in Bel Air to offer a free Christmas Train Garden in the building that formerly held “Christopher’s Train Garden”, weekends through the holiday season. The new train display officially opened Friday, November 25, 2022.

Bel Air Lions Club Train Garden

Bob Griffith and his grandson Tommy Nigrin along with others take their time and explore the newly opened train garden at Brooms Bloom Dairy in Bel Air Friday, November 25, 2022. The Harford County Lions Clubs have partnered with Brooms Bloom and assembled the new train display in the building that formerly held “Christopher’s Train Garden” at Brooms Bloom. The free Christmas Train Garden is open weekends through the holiday season.

Bob Griffith and his grandson Tommy Nigrin along with others take their time and explore the newly opened train garden at Brooms Bloom Dairy in Bel Air Friday, November 25, 2022. The Harford County Lions Clubs have partnered with Brooms Bloom and assembled the new train display in the building that formerly held “Christopher’s Train Garden” at Brooms Bloom. The free Christmas Train Garden is open weekends through the holiday season. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Advertisement

Bel Air Lions Club Train Garden

The Harford County Lions Clubs have partnered with Brooms Bloom Dairy in Bel Air to offer a free Christmas Train Garden in the building that formerly held “Christopher’s Train Garden” on weekends through the holiday season. The new train display officially opened Friday, November 25, 2022.

The Harford County Lions Clubs have partnered with Brooms Bloom Dairy in Bel Air to offer a free Christmas Train Garden in the building that formerly held “Christopher’s Train Garden” on weekends through the holiday season. The new train display officially opened Friday, November 25, 2022. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Advertisement

Bel Air Lions Club Train Garden

Ray Cooper, left ,father of Christopher Cooper who the train garden at Brooms Bloom was named in honor of, takes a moment to thank those involved as he is joined by Kate Dallam, right, from Blooms Broom Dairy while they and a small group gathers to officially open the new holiday train garden at Brooms Bloom Dairy in Bel Air Friday, November 25, 2022. The Harford County Lions Clubs have partnered with Brooms Bloom to offer a free Christmas Train Garden in the building that formerly held “Christopher’s Train Garden” at Brooms Bloom on weekends through the holiday season.

Ray Cooper, left ,father of Christopher Cooper who the train garden at Brooms Bloom was named in honor of, takes a moment to thank those involved as he is joined by Kate Dallam, right, from Blooms Broom Dairy while they and a small group gathers to officially open the new holiday train garden at Brooms Bloom Dairy in Bel Air Friday, November 25, 2022. The Harford County Lions Clubs have partnered with Brooms Bloom to offer a free Christmas Train Garden in the building that formerly held “Christopher’s Train Garden” at Brooms Bloom on weekends through the holiday season. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Advertisement

Bel Air Lions Club Train Garden

Bob Griffith and his grandson Tommy Nigrin take their time and explore the newly opened train garden at Brooms Bloom Dairy in Bel Air Friday, November 25, 2022. The Harford County Lions Clubs have partnered with Brooms Bloom and assembled the new train display in the building that formerly held “Christopher’s Train Garden” at Brooms Bloom. The free Christmas Train Garden is open weekends through the holiday season.

Bob Griffith and his grandson Tommy Nigrin take their time and explore the newly opened train garden at Brooms Bloom Dairy in Bel Air Friday, November 25, 2022. The Harford County Lions Clubs have partnered with Brooms Bloom and assembled the new train display in the building that formerly held “Christopher’s Train Garden” at Brooms Bloom. The free Christmas Train Garden is open weekends through the holiday season. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Advertisement

Bel Air Lions Club Train Garden

Lions Club members, from left, Rocky Gonzales, Douglas Bonney Chairman of Train Garden Committee and John Mosier Vice Lions District Governor, join incoming County Executive Robert Cassilly as he cuts the ribbon to officially open the train garden at Brooms Bloom Friday, November 25, 2022. The Harford County Lions Clubs have partnered with Brooms Bloom to offer a free Christmas Train Garden on weekends through the holiday season.

Lions Club members, from left, Rocky Gonzales, Douglas Bonney Chairman of Train Garden Committee and John Mosier Vice Lions District Governor, join incoming County Executive Robert Cassilly as he cuts the ribbon to officially open the train garden at Brooms Bloom Friday, November 25, 2022. The Harford County Lions Clubs have partnered with Brooms Bloom to offer a free Christmas Train Garden on weekends through the holiday season. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Advertisement

Bel Air Lions Club Train Garden

A small group gathers to officially open the new holiday train garden at Brooms Bloom Dairy in Bel Air Friday, November 25, 2022. The Harford County Lions Clubs have partnered with Brooms Bloom to offer a free Christmas Train Garden in the building that formerly held “Christopher’s Train Garden” at Brooms Bloom on weekends through the holiday season.

A small group gathers to officially open the new holiday train garden at Brooms Bloom Dairy in Bel Air Friday, November 25, 2022. The Harford County Lions Clubs have partnered with Brooms Bloom to offer a free Christmas Train Garden in the building that formerly held “Christopher’s Train Garden” at Brooms Bloom on weekends through the holiday season. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Advertisement

Bel Air Lions Club Train Garden

The Harford County Lions Clubs have partnered with Brooms Bloom Dairy in Bel Air to offer a free Christmas Train Garden in the building that formerly held “Christopher’s Train Garden” on weekends through the holiday season. The new train display officially opened Friday, November 25, 2022.

The Harford County Lions Clubs have partnered with Brooms Bloom Dairy in Bel Air to offer a free Christmas Train Garden in the building that formerly held “Christopher’s Train Garden” on weekends through the holiday season. The new train display officially opened Friday, November 25, 2022. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Advertisement

Bel Air Lions Club Train Garden

Bob Griffith and his grandson Tommy Nigrin along with others take their time and explore the newly opened train garden at Brooms Bloom Dairy in Bel Air Friday, November 25, 2022. The Harford County Lions Clubs have partnered with Brooms Bloom and assembled the new train display in the building that formerly held “Christopher’s Train Garden” at Brooms Bloom. The free Christmas Train Garden is open weekends through the holiday season.

Bob Griffith and his grandson Tommy Nigrin along with others take their time and explore the newly opened train garden at Brooms Bloom Dairy in Bel Air Friday, November 25, 2022. The Harford County Lions Clubs have partnered with Brooms Bloom and assembled the new train display in the building that formerly held “Christopher’s Train Garden” at Brooms Bloom. The free Christmas Train Garden is open weekends through the holiday season. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Advertisement

Bel Air Lions Club Train Garden

The Harford County Lions Clubs have partnered with Brooms Bloom Dairy in Bel Air to offer a free Christmas Train Garden in the building that formerly held “Christopher’s Train Garden” on weekends through the holiday season. The new train display officially opened Friday, November 25, 2022.

The Harford County Lions Clubs have partnered with Brooms Bloom Dairy in Bel Air to offer a free Christmas Train Garden in the building that formerly held “Christopher’s Train Garden” on weekends through the holiday season. The new train display officially opened Friday, November 25, 2022. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Advertisement

Bel Air Lions Club Train Garden

Bob Griffith and his grandson Tommy Nigrin along with others take their time and explore the newly opened train garden at Brooms Bloom Dairy in Bel Air Friday, November 25, 2022. The Harford County Lions Clubs have partnered with Brooms Bloom and assembled the new train display in the building that formerly held “Christopher’s Train Garden” at Brooms Bloom. The free Christmas Train Garden is open weekends through the holiday season.

Bob Griffith and his grandson Tommy Nigrin along with others take their time and explore the newly opened train garden at Brooms Bloom Dairy in Bel Air Friday, November 25, 2022. The Harford County Lions Clubs have partnered with Brooms Bloom and assembled the new train display in the building that formerly held “Christopher’s Train Garden” at Brooms Bloom. The free Christmas Train Garden is open weekends through the holiday season. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Advertisement

Featured Photos

Advertisement
Advertisement