Harford County Public Safety and Preparedness Day | PHOTOS

Harford County Public Safety and Preparedness Day Visitor check out the Crash 1281 Airport Rescue Firefighting Vehicle, operated by Aberdeen Proving Ground Fire and Emergency Services during Public Safety and Preparedness Day held at the Harford County Department of Emergency Services facility in Forest Hill on Saturday, September 16, 2023. (Brian Krista/The Aegis)AdvertisementHarford County Public Safety and Preparedness Day Lieutenant Joe Mahaffey gives a tour of the Crash 1281 Airport Rescue Firefighting Vehicle, operated by Aberdeen Proving Ground Fire and Emergency Services, to 5-year-old Alexandria Fisher of Forest Hill, during Public Safety and Preparedness Day held at the Harford County Department of Emergency Services facility in Forest Hill on Saturday, September 16, 2023. (Brian Krista/The Aegis)AdvertisementHarford County Public Safety and Preparedness Day Sharon Marino, secretary with Bel Air Volunteer Fire Company Auxiliary, hands food to a visitor from the window of their support unit, used in aiding the company and other emergency response teams in the county, during Public Safety and Preparedness Day held at the Harford County Department of Emergency Services facility in Forest Hill on Saturday, September 16, 2023. (Brian Krista/The Aegis)AdvertisementHarford County Public Safety and Preparedness Day Tami Wiggins, EMS branch division chief, talks to visitors as they tour the back of a medic unit operated by Harford County Emergency Medical Services during Public Safety and Preparedness Day held at the Harford County Department of Emergency Services facility in Forest Hill on Saturday, September 16, 2023. (Brian Krista/The Aegis)AdvertisementHarford County Public Safety and Preparedness Day Chloe, a 2-year-old Bel Air resident, explores the inside of a Maryland State Police medevac helicopter during Public Safety and Preparedness Day held at the Harford County Department of Emergency Services facility in Forest Hill on Saturday, September 16, 2023. (Brian Krista/The Aegis)AdvertisementHarford County Public Safety and Preparedness Day Visitors gather around a Maryland State Police medevac helicopter during Public Safety and Preparedness Day held at the Harford County Department of Emergency Services facility in Forest Hill on Saturday, September 16, 2023. (Brian Krista/The Aegis)AdvertisementHarford County Public Safety and Preparedness Day Danny Cruz, EMT with Harford County Emergency Medical Services demonstrates the functionality of a LUCAS chest compression system during Public Safety and Preparedness Day held at the Harford County Department of Emergency Services facility in Forest Hill on Saturday, September 16, 2023. (Brian Krista/The Aegis)AdvertisementHarford County Public Safety and Preparedness Day Lieutenant Joe Mahaffey instructs 5-year-old Alexandria Fisher of Forest Hill on how to operate the roof turret on the Crash 1281 Airport Rescue Firefighting Vehicle, operated by Aberdeen Proving Ground Fire and Emergency Services, during Public Safety and Preparedness Day held at the Harford County Department of Emergency Services facility in Forest Hill on Saturday, September 16, 2023. (Brian Krista/The Aegis)