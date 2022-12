Michelle Karczeski, right, smiles as she takes her oath of office for Clerk of the Court for Harford County administered by Judge Yolanda Curtin, Administrative Judge for Harford County as her parents, Thomas Hanlin and Elizabeth Ridge look on in the ceremonial courtroom of the Harford County Circuit Courthouse Thursday, December 1, 2022. Karczeski is the first woman to hold the office of Clerk of the Court for Harford County. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)