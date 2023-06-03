Siblings Kyleigh, left, and Bri Leonard of Bel Air explore an MH-65E helicopter as Andrew Carroll with the United States Coast Guard details the capabilities of the aircraft during the Harford County Airport's Fly-In and Car Cruise on Saturday, June 3, 2023.

Siblings Kyleigh, left, and Bri Leonard of Bel Air explore an MH-65E helicopter as Andrew Carroll with the United States Coast Guard details the capabilities of the aircraft during the Harford County Airport's Fly-In and Car Cruise on Saturday, June 3, 2023. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Harford County Airport's Fly-In | PHOTOS

Advertisement

Pictures of the Harford County Airport's Fly-In and Car Cruise on Saturday, June 3, 2023.

Harford County Airport Fly-In

Flight instructor Jon Snyder goes through a preflight checklist before taking 20-year-old Bel Air resident Austin Comeaux on a flight in a Cessna Skyhawk during the Harford County Airport's Fly-In and Car Cruise on Saturday, June 3, 2023.

Flight instructor Jon Snyder goes through a preflight checklist before taking 20-year-old Bel Air resident Austin Comeaux on a flight in a Cessna Skyhawk during the Harford County Airport's Fly-In and Car Cruise on Saturday, June 3, 2023. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Advertisement

Harford County Airport Fly-In

A biplane takes off from the runway during the Harford County Airport's Fly-In and Car Cruise on Saturday, June 3, 2023.

A biplane takes off from the runway during the Harford County Airport's Fly-In and Car Cruise on Saturday, June 3, 2023. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Advertisement

Harford County Airport Fly-In

Skydivers with Skydive Baltimore make their way back to the ground during the Harford County Airport's Fly-In and Car Cruise on Saturday, June 3, 2023.

Skydivers with Skydive Baltimore make their way back to the ground during the Harford County Airport's Fly-In and Car Cruise on Saturday, June 3, 2023. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Advertisement

Harford County Airport Fly-In

Pilots taxi their plane on a runway after a flight during the Harford County Airport's Fly-In and Car Cruise on Saturday, June 3, 2023.

Pilots taxi their plane on a runway after a flight during the Harford County Airport's Fly-In and Car Cruise on Saturday, June 3, 2023. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Advertisement

Harford County Airport Fly-In

Visitors explore a UH-1 Huey helicopter, used by the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and now owned and operated by Liberty Warbirds, during the Harford County Airport's Fly-In and Car Cruise on Saturday, June 3, 2023.

Visitors explore a UH-1 Huey helicopter, used by the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and now owned and operated by Liberty Warbirds, during the Harford County Airport's Fly-In and Car Cruise on Saturday, June 3, 2023. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Advertisement

Harford County Airport Fly-In

Three-year-old Jack Caldwell of Bel Air explores the cockpit of a U.S. Army medevac helicopter during the Harford County Airport's Fly-In and Car Cruise on Saturday, June 3, 2023.

Three-year-old Jack Caldwell of Bel Air explores the cockpit of a U.S. Army medevac helicopter during the Harford County Airport's Fly-In and Car Cruise on Saturday, June 3, 2023. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Advertisement

Harford County Airport Fly-In

Antique vehicles are displayed with planes and emergency rescue vehicles during the Harford County Airport's Fly-In and Car Cruise on Saturday, June 3, 2023.

Antique vehicles are displayed with planes and emergency rescue vehicles during the Harford County Airport's Fly-In and Car Cruise on Saturday, June 3, 2023. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Advertisement

Harford County Airport Fly-In

Skydivers with Skydive Baltimore make their way back to the ground during the v on Saturday, June 3, 2023.

Skydivers with Skydive Baltimore make their way back to the ground during the v on Saturday, June 3, 2023. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Advertisement

Harford County Airport Fly-In

Visitors examine aircraft iniside a hangar during the Harford County Airport's Fly-In and Car Cruise on Saturday, June 3, 2023.

Visitors examine aircraft iniside a hangar during the Harford County Airport's Fly-In and Car Cruise on Saturday, June 3, 2023. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Advertisement

Harford County Airport Fly-In

Siblings Kyleigh, left, and Bri Leonard of Bel Air explore an MH-65E helicopter as Andrew Carroll with the United States Coast Guard details the capabilities of the aircraft during the Harford County Airport's Fly-In and Car Cruise on Saturday, June 3, 2023.

Siblings Kyleigh, left, and Bri Leonard of Bel Air explore an MH-65E helicopter as Andrew Carroll with the United States Coast Guard details the capabilities of the aircraft during the Harford County Airport's Fly-In and Car Cruise on Saturday, June 3, 2023. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Advertisement

Harford County Airport Fly-In

Visitors photograph an airplane as it taxis on a runway during the Harford County Airport's Fly-In and Car Cruise on Saturday, June 3, 2023.

Visitors photograph an airplane as it taxis on a runway during the Harford County Airport's Fly-In and Car Cruise on Saturday, June 3, 2023. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Advertisement

Harford County Airport Fly-In

Skydivers with Skydive Baltimore make their way back to the ground during the Harford County Airport's Fly-In and Car Cruise on Saturday, June 3, 2023.

Skydivers with Skydive Baltimore make their way back to the ground during the Harford County Airport's Fly-In and Car Cruise on Saturday, June 3, 2023. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Advertisement

Harford County Airport Fly-In

Flight instructor Jon Snyder, right, poses with 20-year-old Bel Air resident Austin Comeaux before taking him for a flight in a Cessna Skyhawk during the Harford County Airport's Fly-In and Car Cruise on Saturday, June 3, 2023.

Flight instructor Jon Snyder, right, poses with 20-year-old Bel Air resident Austin Comeaux before taking him for a flight in a Cessna Skyhawk during the Harford County Airport's Fly-In and Car Cruise on Saturday, June 3, 2023. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Advertisement

Harford County Airport Fly-In

A pilot checks the runway before taxiing during the Harford County Airport's Fly-In and Car Cruise on Saturday, June 3, 2023.

A pilot checks the runway before taxiing during the Harford County Airport's Fly-In and Car Cruise on Saturday, June 3, 2023. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Advertisement

Harford County Airport Fly-In

Antique cars are seen displayed alongside a seaplane during the Harford County Airport's Fly-In and Car Cruise on Saturday, June 3, 2023.

Antique cars are seen displayed alongside a seaplane during the Harford County Airport's Fly-In and Car Cruise on Saturday, June 3, 2023. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Advertisement

Harford County Airport Fly-In

Three-year-old Jack Caldwell of Bel Air explores the cockpit of a U.S. Army medevac helicopter during the Harford County Airport's Fly-In and Car Cruise on Saturday, June 3, 2023.

Three-year-old Jack Caldwell of Bel Air explores the cockpit of a U.S. Army medevac helicopter during the Harford County Airport's Fly-In and Car Cruise on Saturday, June 3, 2023. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Advertisement

Harford County Airport Fly-In

Siblings Kyleigh, left, and Bri Leonard of Bel Air explore an MH-65E helicopter as Andrew Carroll with the United States Coast Guard details the capabilities of the aircraft during the Harford County Airport's Fly-In and Car Cruise on Saturday, June 3, 2023.

Siblings Kyleigh, left, and Bri Leonard of Bel Air explore an MH-65E helicopter as Andrew Carroll with the United States Coast Guard details the capabilities of the aircraft during the Harford County Airport's Fly-In and Car Cruise on Saturday, June 3, 2023. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement