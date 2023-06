Harford Academy Principal Randy Geyer, a loyal Dallas Cowboys football fan, has some fun calling out graduate Jahmal Carter Jr. and his mom for a prank the pulled on him, filling his office with black and purple balloons and Ravens items as he talks about each graduate during the Harford Academy graduation ceremony Friday, June 9, 2023 at the Harford Academy in Bel Air. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)