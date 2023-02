Great Wolf Lodge Perryville | PHOTOS

The sconces in the hallways throughout the hotel area feature a variety of woodland creatures. A fun fact, all of the animals face toward the main lobby of the hotel. The Great Wolf Lodge Maryland in Perryville offers 700 rooms with options including bunk beds in some of the family themed rooms. The resort hosted a hard-hat tour for local officials Wednesday and are expecting to officially open July 15, 2023. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)