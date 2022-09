Salva Dut, the subject for the New York Times bestseller "A Long Walk to Water, " by Newbury Award winner Linda Sue Park and founder of international nonprofit Water for South Sudan made a visit to Fallston Middle and High Schools Thursday, September 15, 2022. Dut came to the schools to speak about his journey and thanks students and faculty at the schools for their help in the Water for South Sudan project. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)