The Isaiah stained glass window was the final window placed in the sanctuary of the Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Bel Air. The names of Dorothy and Robert Scharmann, who the window is dedicated to adorn the base of the window. Rev’d Canon Dr. Mark Gatza, Rector for the church said he will often point out the specific windows during his sermons during a tour of the church Wednesday, September 7, 2022. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)