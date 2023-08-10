Harford County Bike Camp | PHOTOS

Ian Feiler, 14, of Abingdon speeds around the gymnasium on a two-wheeled bike as Izzy Farm, an iCan Bike floor supervisor, runs behind him, keeping a close eye on his progress during the Harford County Bike Camp at Churchville Recreation Center on Thursday, August 10, 2023. The week-long bike camp for people with differing abilities was sponsored by Harford County's Department of Community Services and Department of Parks and Recreation and run by the non-profit organization iCan Shine, with the help of local volunteers. (Brian Krista/The Aegis)