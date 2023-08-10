Eight-year-old Parker Germershausen of Bel Air gains confidence in riding a bike as he moves around the gymnasium floor during the Harford County Bike Camp at Churchville Recreation Center on Thursday, August 10, 2023. The week-long bike camp for people with differing abilities was sponsored by Harford County's Department of Community Services and Department of Parks and Recreation and run by the non-profit organization iCan Shine, with the help of local volunteers.

Eight-year-old Parker Germershausen of Bel Air gains confidence in riding a bike as he moves around the gymnasium floor during the Harford County Bike Camp at Churchville Recreation Center on Thursday, August 10, 2023. The week-long bike camp for people with differing abilities was sponsored by Harford County's Department of Community Services and Department of Parks and Recreation and run by the non-profit organization iCan Shine, with the help of local volunteers. (Brian Krista/The Aegis)

Harford County Bike Camp | PHOTOS

Pictures from the Harford County Bike Camp at Churchville Recreation Center on Thursday, August 10, 2023. The week-long bike camp for people with differing abilities was sponsored by Harford County's Department of Community Services and Department of Parks and Recreation and run by the non-profit organization iCan Shine, with the help of local volunteers.

Izzy Farm, an iCan Bike floor supervisor, helps nine-year-old Bria Carter of Hanover, Md., as she gains confidence in riding a two-wheeled bike during the Harford County Bike Camp at Churchville Recreation Center on Thursday, August 10, 2023. The week-long bike camp for people with differing abilities was sponsored by Harford County's Department of Community Services and Department of Parks and Recreation and run by the non-profit organization iCan Shine, with the help of local volunteers.

Izzy Farm, an iCan Bike floor supervisor, helps nine-year-old Bria Carter of Hanover, Md., as she gains confidence in riding a two-wheeled bike during the Harford County Bike Camp at Churchville Recreation Center on Thursday, August 10, 2023. The week-long bike camp for people with differing abilities was sponsored by Harford County's Department of Community Services and Department of Parks and Recreation and run by the non-profit organization iCan Shine, with the help of local volunteers. (Brian Krista/The Aegis)

Volunteer Leo Jones, 16, of Bel Air, gives instructions to 12-year-old Thomas Bagwell of Parkville as he builds his bike riding skills during the Harford County Bike Camp at Churchville Recreation Center on Thursday, August 10, 2023. The week-long bike camp for people with differing abilities was sponsored by Harford County's Department of Community Services and Department of Parks and Recreation and run by the non-profit organization iCan Shine, with the help of local volunteers.

Volunteer Leo Jones, 16, of Bel Air, gives instructions to 12-year-old Thomas Bagwell of Parkville as he builds his bike riding skills during the Harford County Bike Camp at Churchville Recreation Center on Thursday, August 10, 2023. The week-long bike camp for people with differing abilities was sponsored by Harford County's Department of Community Services and Department of Parks and Recreation and run by the non-profit organization iCan Shine, with the help of local volunteers. (Brian Krista/The Aegis)

Eight-year-old Parker Germershausen of Bel Air gains confidence in riding a bike as he moves around the gymnasium floor during the Harford County Bike Camp at Churchville Recreation Center on Thursday, August 10, 2023. The week-long bike camp for people with differing abilities was sponsored by Harford County's Department of Community Services and Department of Parks and Recreation and run by the non-profit organization iCan Shine, with the help of local volunteers. (Brian Krista/The Aegis)

Volunteer EJ Wasielewski, 17, of Havre de Grace walks alongside camp participant Grason Scholl, 14, of Parkville, as she helps him with his bike riding skills during the Harford County Bike Camp at Churchville Recreation Center on Thursday, August 10, 2023. The week-long bike camp for people with differing abilities was sponsored by Harford County's Department of Community Services and Department of Parks and Recreation and run by the non-profit organization iCan Shine, with the help of local volunteers.

Volunteer EJ Wasielewski, 17, of Havre de Grace walks alongside camp participant Grason Scholl, 14, of Parkville, as she helps him with his bike riding skills during the Harford County Bike Camp at Churchville Recreation Center on Thursday, August 10, 2023. The week-long bike camp for people with differing abilities was sponsored by Harford County's Department of Community Services and Department of Parks and Recreation and run by the non-profit organization iCan Shine, with the help of local volunteers. (Brian Krista/The Aegis)

Aarav Shrestha, a 10-year-old Baltimore County resident, gets assistance from volunteer Keegan Olmstead, 15, of Bel Air during the Harford County Bike Camp at Churchville Recreation Center on Thursday, August 10, 2023. The week-long bike camp for people with differing abilities was sponsored by Harford County's Department of Community Services and Department of Parks and Recreation and run by the non-profit organization iCan Shine, with the help of local volunteers. (Brian Krista/The Aegis)

Nine-year-old Bria Carter of Hanover, Md., works on bike riding skills with the help of volunteer Elizabeth Herron of Forest Hill during the Harford County Bike Camp at Churchville Recreation Center on Thursday, August 10, 2023. The week-long bike camp for people with differing abilities was sponsored by Harford County's Department of Community Services and Department of Parks and Recreation and run by the non-profit organization iCan Shine, with the help of local volunteers.

Nine-year-old Bria Carter of Hanover, Md., works on bike riding skills with the help of volunteer Elizabeth Herron of Forest Hill during the Harford County Bike Camp at Churchville Recreation Center on Thursday, August 10, 2023. The week-long bike camp for people with differing abilities was sponsored by Harford County's Department of Community Services and Department of Parks and Recreation and run by the non-profit organization iCan Shine, with the help of local volunteers. (Brian Krista/The Aegis)

Ian Feiler, 14, of Abingdon tests his newfound bicycle skills outside as volunteers Brett Semple and Will Grimm, both of Havre de Grace, follow close behind during the Harford County Bike Camp at Churchville Recreation Center on Thursday, August 10, 2023. The week-long bike camp for people with differing abilities was sponsored by Harford County's Department of Community Services and Department of Parks and Recreation and run by the non-profit organization iCan Shine, with the help of local volunteers.

Ian Feiler, 14, of Abingdon tests his newfound bicycle skills outside as volunteers Brett Semple and Will Grimm, both of Havre de Grace, follow close behind during the Harford County Bike Camp at Churchville Recreation Center on Thursday, August 10, 2023. The week-long bike camp for people with differing abilities was sponsored by Harford County's Department of Community Services and Department of Parks and Recreation and run by the non-profit organization iCan Shine, with the help of local volunteers. (Brian Krista/The Aegis)

Aarav Shrestha, a 10-year-old Baltimore County resident, gets assistance from volunteer Keegan Olmstead, 15, of Bel Air during the Harford County Bike Camp at Churchville Recreation Center on Thursday, August 10, 2023. The week-long bike camp for people with differing abilities was sponsored by Harford County's Department of Community Services and Department of Parks and Recreation and run by the non-profit organization iCan Shine, with the help of local volunteers. (Brian Krista/The Aegis)

Ian Feiler, 14, of Abingdon speeds around the gymnasium on a two-wheeled bike as Izzy Farm, an iCan Bike floor supervisor, runs behind him, keeping a close eye on his progress during the Harford County Bike Camp at Churchville Recreation Center on Thursday, August 10, 2023. The week-long bike camp for people with differing abilities was sponsored by Harford County's Department of Community Services and Department of Parks and Recreation and run by the non-profit organization iCan Shine, with the help of local volunteers.

Ian Feiler, 14, of Abingdon speeds around the gymnasium on a two-wheeled bike as Izzy Farm, an iCan Bike floor supervisor, runs behind him, keeping a close eye on his progress during the Harford County Bike Camp at Churchville Recreation Center on Thursday, August 10, 2023. The week-long bike camp for people with differing abilities was sponsored by Harford County's Department of Community Services and Department of Parks and Recreation and run by the non-profit organization iCan Shine, with the help of local volunteers. (Brian Krista/The Aegis)

Twelve-year-old Thomas Bagwell of Parkville test his riding skills under the supervision of volunteers Leo Jones, 16, of Bel Air and Connor Lumbard, 16, of Fallson, right, during the Harford County Bike Camp at Churchville Recreation Center on Thursday, August 10, 2023. The week-long bike camp for people with differing abilities was sponsored by Harford County's Department of Community Services and Department of Parks and Recreation and run by the non-profit organization iCan Shine, with the help of local volunteers.

Twelve-year-old Thomas Bagwell of Parkville test his riding skills under the supervision of volunteers Leo Jones, 16, of Bel Air and Connor Lumbard, 16, of Fallson, right, during the Harford County Bike Camp at Churchville Recreation Center on Thursday, August 10, 2023. The week-long bike camp for people with differing abilities was sponsored by Harford County's Department of Community Services and Department of Parks and Recreation and run by the non-profit organization iCan Shine, with the help of local volunteers. (Brian Krista/The Aegis)

Ian Feiler, 14, of Abingdon speeds around the gymnasium on a two-wheeled bike as Izzy Farm, an iCan Bike floor supervisor, runs behind him, keeping a close eye on his progress during the Harford County Bike Camp at Churchville Recreation Center on Thursday, August 10, 2023. The week-long bike camp for people with differing abilities was sponsored by Harford County's Department of Community Services and Department of Parks and Recreation and run by the non-profit organization iCan Shine, with the help of local volunteers. (Brian Krista/The Aegis)

Participants in the Harford County Bike Camp test their newfound skills outside at Churchville Recreation Center on Thursday, August 10, 2023. The week-long bike camp for people with differing abilities was sponsored by Harford County's Department of Community Services and Department of Parks and Recreation and run by the non-profit organization iCan Shine, with the help of local volunteers. (Brian Krista/The Aegis)

