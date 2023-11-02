Classmates Aubrie Edwards and Maci Krout, right, hold hands as they cross the finish together, sharing the 1st place finish in the 7th Grade girls race with a time of 8:01, during Bel Air Middle School's Turkey Trot on Thursday, November 2, 2023. In roughly its 44th year, the purpose of Bel Air Middle's annual Turkey Trot is to instill lifelong fitness in the students, with about half of the student body electing to participate in the run of just over a mile in length.

Classmates Aubrie Edwards and Maci Krout, right, hold hands as they cross the finish together, sharing the 1st place finish in the 7th Grade girls race with a time of 8:01, during Bel Air Middle School's Turkey Trot on Thursday, November 2, 2023. In roughly its 44th year, the purpose of Bel Air Middle's annual Turkey Trot is to instill lifelong fitness in the students, with about half of the student body electing to participate in the run of just over a mile in length. (Brian Krista/The Aegis)

Bel Air Middle Turkey Trot | PHOTOS

See photos of Bel Air Middle School's Turkey Trot on Thursday, November 2, 2023. In roughly its 44th year, the purpose of Bel Air Middle's annual Turkey Trot is to instill lifelong fitness in the students, with about half of the student body electing to participate in the run of just over a mile in length.

Agostino Larocca runs the final stretch of the 7th Grade boys race, as he's encouraged by a fellow runner Bentley Stumpf, left, and classmates in the stands during Bel Air Middle School's Turkey Trot on Thursday, November 2, 2023. In roughly its 44th year, the purpose of Bel Air Middle's annual Turkey Trot is to instill lifelong fitness in the students, with about half of the student body electing to participate in the run of just over a mile in length. (Brian Krista/The Aegis)

Health teacher Kathy Deyesu shout encouragement to 7th Grade runners during Bel Air Middle School's Turkey Trot on Thursday, November 2, 2023. In roughly its 44th year, the purpose of Bel Air Middle's annual Turkey Trot is to instill lifelong fitness in the students, with about half of the student body electing to participate in the run of just over a mile in length. (Brian Krista/The Aegis)

Charlie Schubert in congratulated by the school's Panther mascot as he arrives at the finish line to claim second place in the 7th Grade boys race during Bel Air Middle School's Turkey Trot on Thursday, November 2, 2023. In roughly its 44th year, the purpose of Bel Air Middle's annual Turkey Trot is to instill lifelong fitness in the students, with about half of the student body electing to participate in the run of just over a mile in length. (Brian Krista/The Aegis)

With the support of classmates in the stands, Nolan Murphy sprints to the finish line to win the 7th Grade boys race with a time of 7:00 during Bel Air Middle School's Turkey Trot on Thursday, November 2, 2023. In roughly its 44th year, the purpose of Bel Air Middle's annual Turkey Trot is to instill lifelong fitness in the students, with about half of the student body electing to participate in the run of just over a mile in length. (Brian Krista/The Aegis)

Tyren Edwards comes to the finish line, participating in the 7th Grade boys race during Bel Air Middle School's Turkey Trot on Thursday, November 2, 2023. In roughly its 44th year, the purpose of Bel Air Middle's annual Turkey Trot is to instill lifelong fitness in the students, with about half of the student body electing to participate in the run of just over a mile in length. (Brian Krista/The Aegis)

Nolan Murphy leads the field of runners in the 7th Grade boys race during Bel Air Middle School's Turkey Trot on Thursday, November 2, 2023. In roughly its 44th year, the purpose of Bel Air Middle's annual Turkey Trot is to instill lifelong fitness in the students, with about half of the student body electing to participate in the run of just over a mile in length. (Brian Krista/The Aegis)

Classmates Aubrie Edwards and Maci Krout, right, hold hands as they cross the finish together, sharing the 1st place finish in the 7th Grade girls race with a time of 8:01, during Bel Air Middle School's Turkey Trot on Thursday, November 2, 2023. In roughly its 44th year, the purpose of Bel Air Middle's annual Turkey Trot is to instill lifelong fitness in the students, with about half of the student body electing to participate in the run of just over a mile in length. (Brian Krista/The Aegis)

Students take off from the start of the 7th Grade boys race during Bel Air Middle School's Turkey Trot on Thursday, November 2, 2023. In roughly its 44th year, the purpose of Bel Air Middle's annual Turkey Trot is to instill lifelong fitness in the students, with about half of the student body electing to participate in the run of just over a mile in length. (Brian Krista/The Aegis)

Seventh Grade students and their Panther mascot cheer on their classmates participating in Bel Air Middle School's Turkey Trot on Thursday, November 2, 2023. In roughly its 44th year, the purpose of Bel Air Middle's annual Turkey Trot is to instill lifelong fitness in the students, with about half of the student body electing to participate in the run of just over a mile in length. (Brian Krista/The Aegis)

Heather Ingram, a Language Arts teacher, cheers on her daughter Quinn and other runners in the 7th Grade girls race during Bel Air Middle School's Turkey Trot on Thursday, November 2, 2023. In roughly its 44th year, the purpose of Bel Air Middle's annual Turkey Trot is to instill lifelong fitness in the students, with about half of the student body electing to participate in the run of just over a mile in length. (Brian Krista/The Aegis)

Students take off from the start of the 7th Grade girls race during Bel Air Middle School's Turkey Trot on Thursday, November 2, 2023. In roughly its 44th year, the purpose of Bel Air Middle's annual Turkey Trot is to instill lifelong fitness in the students, with about half of the student body electing to participate in the run of just over a mile in length. (Brian Krista/The Aegis)

Classmates Aubrie Edwards and Maci Krout, right, hold hands as they cross the finish together, sharing the 1st place finish in the 7th Grade girls race with a time of 8:01, during Bel Air Middle School's Turkey Trot on Thursday, November 2, 2023. In roughly its 44th year, the purpose of Bel Air Middle's annual Turkey Trot is to instill lifelong fitness in the students, with about half of the student body electing to participate in the run of just over a mile in length. (Brian Krista/The Aegis)

