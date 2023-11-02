Bel Air Middle Turkey Trot | PHOTOS

This website stores data such as cookies to enable essential site functionality, as well as marketing, personalization, and analytics. By remaining on this website, you indicate your consent. Cookie Policy
See photos of Bel Air Middle School's Turkey Trot on Thursday, November 2, 2023. In roughly its 44th year, the purpose of Bel Air Middle's annual Turkey Trot is to instill lifelong fitness in the students, with about half of the student body electing to participate in the run of just over a mile in length.