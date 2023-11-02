Bel Air Middle Turkey Trot | PHOTOS

Classmates Aubrie Edwards and Maci Krout, right, hold hands as they cross the finish together, sharing the 1st place finish in the 7th Grade girls race with a time of 8:01, during Bel Air Middle School's Turkey Trot on Thursday, November 2, 2023. In roughly its 44th year, the purpose of Bel Air Middle's annual Turkey Trot is to instill lifelong fitness in the students, with about half of the student body electing to participate in the run of just over a mile in length. (Brian Krista/The Aegis)