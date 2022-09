Lt. Gen. Paul Calvert, deputy commanding general for U.S. Army Forces Command, left, talks with outgoing 20th CBRNE commander, Maj. Gen. Antonio V. Munera, right, as they admire an engraved shell from the unit while on stage with during a change of command ceremony at the Myer Auditorium at Aberdeen Proving Ground Wednesday, September 7, 2022. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)