Aberdeen High School Class of 2022 graduation | PHOTOS

Aberdeen graduation 2022 Aberdeen graduate Javier Benjamin holds his diploma high as he gathers with his family outside the stadium after the Aberdeen High School graduation ceremony at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium Monday, June 6, 2022. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)AdvertisementAberdeen graduation 2022 Members of the Aberden Class of 2022 fill in the seats as they make their way into the stadium for the Aberdeen High School graduation ceremony at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium Monday, June 6, 2022. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)AdvertisementAberdeen graduation 2022 Aberdeen graduate Jayla Fullard flashes a smile as she dsiplays her diploma while gathering with family and friends after the Aberdeen High School graduation ceremony at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium Monday, June 6, 2022. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)AdvertisementAberdeen graduation 2022 Aberdeen graduate Tessa Nichols snaps a few selfies after receiving her diploma during the Aberdeen High School graduation ceremony at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium Monday, June 6, 2022. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)AdvertisementAberdeen graduation 2022 Aberdeen graduate Antwan Wright gives a big thumbs up as he responds to the cheers from freinds and family in the crowd during the Aberdeen High School graduation ceremony at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium Monday, June 6, 2022. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)AdvertisementAberdeen graduation 2022 Caps fly into the air as members of teh Aberdeen High School Class of 2022 begin to celebrate as their graduation ceremony comes to a close at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium Monday, June 6, 2022. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)AdvertisementAberdeen graduation 2022 Aberdeen graduate Osborn Anson is greeted by his family with balloons and flowers as they gather outside the stadium after the Aberdeen High School graduation ceremony at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium Monday, June 6, 2022. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)AdvertisementAberdeen graduation 2022 Aberdeen graduate and Vice President of the Class of 2022 Iniyaal Raguraj offers a round of applause to her classmates as she delivers her address during the Aberdeen High School graduation ceremony at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium Monday, June 6, 2022. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)AdvertisementAberdeen graduation 2022 Aberdeen graduate Alysha Fonseca does a little dance as she gathers with her family after the Aberdeen High School graduation ceremony at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium Monday, June 6, 2022. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)AdvertisementAberdeen graduation 2022 Aberdeen graduate and Secretary of the Class of 2022 Chijoke Obiajulu delivers her address to her classmates during the Aberdeen High School graduation ceremony at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium Monday, June 6, 2022. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)AdvertisementAberdeen graduation 2022 Aberdeen graduate Christian Baoa proudly displays his diploma as he poses for a few photos after receiving his diploma during the Aberdeen High School graduation ceremony at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium Monday, June 6, 2022. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)AdvertisementAberdeen graduation 2022 Family members cheer and wave from their seats as they see their graduate coming by during the Aberdeen High School graduation ceremony at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium Monday, June 6, 2022. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)AdvertisementAberdeen graduation 2022 Members of the Aberdeen High School Class of 2022 begin to celebrate as their graduation ceremony comes to a close at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium Monday, June 6, 2022. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)AdvertisementAberdeen graduation 2022 Aberdeen graduate Shanei Adams reacts to the cheers from her classmates after receiving her diploma during the Aberdeen High School graduation ceremony at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium Monday, June 6, 2022. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)AdvertisementAberdeen graduation 2022 Members of the Eagles Senior Choir perform one of their musical selections during the Aberdeen High School graduation ceremony at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium Monday, June 6, 2022. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)