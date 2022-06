Former Fallston students and now teacher Saxon Brown talks with hsi mentor Herr Rick Jones in Brown's classroom for the day at Fallston High School Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Jones’ teaching style has inspired others to go down the same path, Saxon Brown , his former student said. “Undoubtedly, the fun we had in class, and the way we felt about him [Herr Jones] has definitely inspired me to become a teacher,” said Saxon Brown “Jones managed to mix work and play. He has shown that you can have a job for 50 years and enjoy it.” (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)