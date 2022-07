Holly Hill Motel in Aberdeen suddenly notified it’s residents by hand-written stationery, that it was closing effective July 15. Residents gave a tour, looking through windows of some rooms, showing the horrible conditions. The motel is along Route 40 in Perryman. According to residents, currently occupied rooms have holes in the floors with floor boards over them or floors that are caving in, holes or leaks in the ceiling and one with a non-working toilet. (Maria Morales)