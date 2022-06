Volunteers, led by "trail dog Dixie," make their way to the designated area where work will continue clearing and cutting a trail in the park for trail riding. A workday to clear Windy Ridge Trail took place with volunteers clearing thick brush, scraping dirt and preserving the progress made during their last workday. East West Park - Windy Ridge Trail starts behind the American Legion, 801 Prospect Road, Mount Airy. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times)