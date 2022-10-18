A Walk in the Park - Leister Park | PHOTOS

County residents joined County Commissioner Eric Bouchat in a Walk in the Park, this month at Leister Park. Tuesday, in the spirit of the upcoming holiday, Children and adults dressed up for Halloween. Each month through December, the county commissioner sponsored these walks highlighting local parks with the support of LifeBridge Health Center.

date 2022-10-18

County residents joined County Commissioner Eric Bouchat in a Walk in the Park, this month at Leister Park. Tuesday October 18, 2022, in the spirit of the upcoming holiday, Children and adults dressed up for Halloween. Each month through December, the county commissioner sponsored these walks highlighting local parks with the support of LifeBridge Health Center.

Desmond Zaragoza, 3, Evren Thomas, 2, Lochlen Thomas, 5, and Ty Zaragoza, 5, pose for a picture after their walk.

Desmond Zaragoza, 3, Evren Thomas, 2, Lochlen Thomas, 5, and Ty Zaragoza, 5, pose for a picture after their walk.

Michele Fiorino and "Cocoa" walk in the park.

Michele Fiorino and "Cocoa" walk in the park.

Walkers pose for a picture prior to the walk.

Walkers pose for a picture prior to the walk.

"Junior Ranger," Lochlen Thomas, 5, cheers on "Corky", the official mascot of the Carroll County Library, as he jumps through the rings, part of the obstacle course during the walk.

"Junior Ranger," Lochlen Thomas, 5, cheers on "Corky", the official mascot of the Carroll County Library, as he jumps through the rings, part of the obstacle course during the walk.

Rick McMahon, "Commissioner Boo-chat" and County Commissioner Eric Bouchat, "Frankenstein" have a laugh together before the walk.

Rick McMahon, "Commissioner Boo-chat" and County Commissioner Eric Bouchat, "Frankenstein" have a laugh together before the walk.

"Junior Ranger" Lochlen Thomas, 5, crawls through a tunnel while on "A Walk in the Park" at Leister Park in Hampstead.

"Junior Ranger" Lochlen Thomas, 5, crawls through a tunnel while on "A Walk in the Park" at Leister Park in Hampstead.

Sabrina Stickles and her children, Blake, 6, and Bobby, 3, Ashley Murphy and her children, Svabbah, 5 and Preston, 3, arrive for "A Walk in the Park" at Leister Park.

Sabrina Stickles and her children, Blake, 6, and Bobby, 3, Ashley Murphy and her children, Svabbah, 5 and Preston, 3, arrive for "A Walk in the Park" at Leister Park.

Airel Haugan (left) a Physical Therapy Assistant at Pivot Physical Therapy, leads the group in stretching before the walk in the park.

Airel Haugan (left) a Physical Therapy Assistant at Pivot Physical Therapy, leads the group in stretching before the walk in the park.

Desmond Zaragoza, 3, Lochlen Thomas, 5, and Ty Zaragoza, 5, run part of an obstacle course in the park during the walk.

Desmond Zaragoza, 3, Lochlen Thomas, 5, and Ty Zaragoza, 5, run part of an obstacle course in the park during the walk.

"Spiderman" Brayden Byrnes, 4, waves to "Corky" the penguin, the official mascot of the Carroll County Library.

"Spiderman" Brayden Byrnes, 4, waves to "Corky" the penguin, the official mascot of the Carroll County Library.

