A Walk in the Park - Leister Park | PHOTOS

Desmond Zaragoza, 3, Evren Thomas, 2, Lochlen Thomas, 5, and Ty Zaragoza, 5, pose for a picture after their walk. People, including County Commissioner Eric Bouchat, participated in a Walk in the Park, this month at Leister Park. Today, in the spirit of the upcoming holiday, kids and adults dressed up for Halloween. Each month through December, the county commissioner sponsored these walks highlighting local parks with the support of Lifebridge Health Center. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times)