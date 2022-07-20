Tinkergarten at Wildwood Park in Mt. Airy | PHOTOS

(left to right) Emmeline Meier, 4, her mother Ashley Meier, Colton Jones, 3, his mother, Lauren Jones, and his sister, Lucy Jones, 6, paint on a sheet using natural paints made of crushed raspberries, blueberries, beets, and for yellow, turmeric mixed with water. Children explored their sense of sight and painting with items found in nature at Tinkergarten at Wildwood Park in Mt. Airy, Wednesday July 20, 2022. Tinkergarten (https://tinkergarten.com) is a national program for children from 18 months to 8 years old. With nature as the classroom, this program is designed to get kids outdoors, exploring and learning through thoughtfully designed play. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times)