Volunteer Spring Peeper Guide, Chris Spaur, Mt. Airy, leads the group off the trail and into the moist, wooded area, wetland of the park near a small stream. Nearly 30 people gathered with buckets, nets and flashlights at East West Park in Mt. Airy In search of Spring Peeper, a small chorus frog, sponsored by Mt. Airy Parks and Recreation, Thursday March 23, 2023. The call of the Spring Peeper is a familiar sound throughout its range, and as it typically begins in March or early April, is considered one of the first harbingers of spring. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times)