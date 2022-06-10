Winfield Youth Softball 14U All-Star game | PHOTOS

Home Team's Mary Huddler, right, tags out Away Team's Destiny Frazier in the third inning of Winfield Youth Softball 14U All-Star game at Mayeski Park. (Kenneth K. Lam/The Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementAway Team's Brooke Kingan, left, scores after knocking the ball loose from Home Team catcher Grace Bise in the second inning. (Kenneth K. Lam/The Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementAway Team's Peyton Robertson, center, watches umpire Dave Roelecke, right, makes the call as she tags out Home Team's Sommer Massey, left, in the second inning of Winfield Youth Softball 14U All-Star game. (Kenneth K. Lam/The Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementHome Team's Mary Huddler, left, catches the ball with her legs to put out Away Team's Lily LaPierre, right, at second base. (Kenneth K. Lam/The Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementAway Team pitcher Brooke Kingan pitches against the Home Team in the second inning of Winfield Youth Softball 14U All-Star game at Mayeski Park. (Kenneth K. Lam/The Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementHome Team pitcher Abby McCall pitches against the Away Team. (Kenneth K. Lam/The Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementHome Team's ALyssa Potorti, right, scores ahead of tag by Away Team catcher Addison Zepp, left, in the first inning of Winfield Youth Softball 14U All-Star game at Mayeski Park. (Kenneth K. Lam/The Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementHome Team's Grace Bise, right, touches third base before Away Team's Bella Reifsnider can apply tag in the first inning. (Kenneth K. Lam/The Baltimore Sun)