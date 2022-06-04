Sykesville Little League baseball Minor League playoffs | PHOTOS

Braves baserunner, Caleb Runyan removes his helmet and begins the celebration as he scores on a bases loaded walk to end the game. He's greeted by teammate, Aaron Toloski. The Braves claw back from a 7-2 deficit to take a 9-8 win in extra innings against the Pirates in a Sykesville Baseball 9-10 Minors playoff game Saturday morning at Fairhaven Park in Sykesville. (Doug Kapustin for Carroll County Times/Carroll County Times)