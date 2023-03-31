Liberty vs Manchester Valley girls lacrosse | PHOTOS

Liberty vs Manchester Valley girls lacrosse Manchester Valley players celebrate a goal against Liberty during a girls lacrosse game at Manchester Valley High School on Thursday, March 30, 2023. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)AdvertisementLiberty vs Manchester Valley girls lacrosse Liberty's Jordyn Ott, left, tries to spin away from defensive pressure by Manchester Valley's Erin Herrold during a girls lacrosse game at dManchester Valley High School on Thursday, March 30, 2023. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)AdvertisementLiberty vs Manchester Valley girls lacrosse Manchester Valley's Sarah Brisson fires a shot toward Liberty's goal keeper Emily Pond during a girls lacrosse game at Manchester Valley High School on Thursday, March 30, 2023. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)AdvertisementLiberty vs Manchester Valley girls lacrosse Manchester Valley's Casey Meredith looks to pass to teammate Sarah Brisson (9) for a scoring chance against Liberty during a girls lacrosse game at Manchester Valley High School on Thursday, March 30, 2023. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)AdvertisementLiberty vs Manchester Valley girls lacrosse Manchester Valley's Luetta Seipp moves with the ball as she draws pressure from Liberty's Riley Mattheisen during a girls lacrosse game at Manchester Valley High School on Thursday, March 30, 2023. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)AdvertisementLiberty vs Manchester Valley girls lacrosse Manchester Valley's Emma Penczek releases a shot resulting in a goal with Liberty keeper Emily Pond and Julia Lucas, right, defending during a girls lacrosse game at Manchester Valley High School on Thursday, March 30, 2023. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)AdvertisementLiberty vs Manchester Valley girls lacrosse Liberty's Jordyn Ott is pressured by Manchester Valley's Erin Herrold, right, as she controls the ball during a girls lacrosse game at Manchester Valley High School on Thursday, March 30, 2023. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)AdvertisementLiberty vs Manchester Valley girls lacrosse Manchester Valley's Aubrey Chopper sprints up the field with the ball as she tries to outrun Emily Spampinato, left, and other Liberty opponents during a girls lacrosse game at Manchester Valley High School on Thursday, March 30, 2023. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)AdvertisementLiberty vs Manchester Valley girls lacrosse Liberty players celebrate a goal during a girls lacrosse game at Manchester Valley High School on Thursday, March 30, 2023. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)AdvertisementLiberty vs Manchester Valley girls lacrosse Manchester Valley's Natalie Burmeister rifles a shot past Liberty keeper Emily Pond for a goal during a girls lacrosse game at Manchester Valley High School on Thursday, March 30, 2023. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)AdvertisementLiberty vs Manchester Valley girls lacrosse Manchester Valley's Emma Penczek moves with the ball while chased by Liberty's Taylor Jendrek during a girls lacrosse game at Manchester Valley High School on Thursday, March 30, 2023. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)AdvertisementLiberty vs Manchester Valley girls lacrosse Liberty's Riley Mattheisen circles the crease as she looks for a scoring chance against Manchester Valley's Erin Herrold and keeper Zoe Cassell during a girls lacrosse game at Manchester Valley High School on Thursday, March 30, 2023. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)AdvertisementLiberty vs Manchester Valley girls lacrosse Manchester Valley's Erin Herrold controls the ball, narrowly avoiding a stick check from Liberty's Isabelle Lucas during a girls lacrosse game at Manchester Valley High School on Thursday, March 30, 2023. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)