Liberty Holiday Tournament | PHOTOS

South Carroll's Owen Scott, left, scores against Urbana's Jerry Patchou, right, in the second quarter of boys basketball during Liberty Holiday Tournament. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementSouth Carroll's Owen Scott, left, shoots against Urbana's Aaron Shoffner, right, in the second quarter. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementSouth Carroll's Owen Scott, left, shoots against Urbana's Youssef Ali, from right, and Aaron Shoffner in the second quarter of boys basketball game during Liberty Holiday Tournament. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementSouth Carroll's Matt Davis, left, shoots against Urbana's RJ Roche, right, in the second quarter of boys basketball game. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementSouth Carroll's Owen Scott steals the ball from Urbana's Christian Whitehead in the second quarter of boys basketball during Liberty Holiday Tournament. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementSouth Carroll's Owen Scott, right, steals the ball from Urbana's Youssef Ali in the first quarter of boys basketball during Liberty Holiday Tournament. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementSouth Carroll's Nate Boore, left, tangles up with Urbana's Christian Whitehead in the first quarter of boys basketball game during Liberty Holiday Tournament. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementRockville's Xsvier Smsnor, left, fouls Liberty's Michael Martin, right, by tripping in the fourth quarter of boys basketball during Liberty Holiday Tournament. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementLiberty's Tyler Downs, left, shoots over Rockville's Xavier Amanor, right, in the fourth quarter. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementLiberty's Camden Hodges, center, fights Rockville's Ming Chum, left, for control of the ball in the third quarter of boys basketball during Liberty Holiday Tournament. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementLiberty's Tyler Downs, right, steals the ball away from Rockville's Manoli Manolakos, left, in the third quarter (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementLiberty's Phil Sackett scores two points against Rockville. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementLiberty's Michael Tombs, back, battles Rockville's Jason Redman (#5) for the loose ball in the second quarter of boys basketball during Liberty Holiday Tournament. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)