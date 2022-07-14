Able Erickson smiles while holding “Lemon Drop,” an albino Burmese python at the Reptile Show, presented by Reptile Wonders the Nature Center on the Go at City Park. Westminster, Md. July 13, 2022 (Vincent Alban/Baltimore Sun)

Reptile Show in Westminster | PHOTOS

The City of Westminster Recreation and Parks is sponsored a free Reptile show in City Park, a hands-on interactive presentation with 12-15 different exotic species of reptiles Wednesday july 13, 2022.

Homemade reptiles made at the arts and crafts table are seen at the Reptile Show, presented by Reptile Wonders the Nature Center on the Go at City Park. Westminster, Md. July 13, 2022 (Vincent Alban/Baltimore Sun)

Chase Crawford, 4, center, raises his hands during the Reptile Show, presented by Reptile Wonders the Nature Center on the Go at City Park. Westminster, Md. July 13, 2022 (Vincent Alban/Baltimore Sun)

Annie Gladhell, left, sits with her daughter, Grace Gladhell, 4, at the Reptile Show, presented by Reptile Wonders the Nature Center on the Go at City Park. Westminster, Md. July 13, 2022 (Vincent Alban/Baltimore Sun)

Theodore Kristal, 11, the son of Brian Ktristal, holds “Skittles” a Savannah Monitor, at the Reptile Show, presented by Reptile Wonders the Nature Center on the Go at City Park. Westminster, Md. July 13, 2022 (Vincent Alban/Baltimore Sun)

Skylar Crawford pets “Big Bertha,” a boa constrictor at the Reptile Show, presented by Reptile Wonders the Nature Center on the Go at City Park. Westminster, Md. July 13, 2022 (Vincent Alban/Baltimore Sun)

Brian Kristal, the owner of Nature Center on the Go, lets the children pet “Speedy” the spurred tortoise at the Reptile Show, presented by Reptile Wonders the Nature Center on the Go at City Park. Westminster, Md. July 13, 2022 (Vincent Alban/Baltimore Sun)

Walker Collins, 2, center, touches a reptile while with mother, Gabrielle Collins, right, at the Reptile Show, presented by Reptile Wonders the Nature Center on the Go at City Park. Westminster, Md. July 13, 2022 (Vincent Alban/Baltimore Sun)

Jason Komar, left, and Shelley Komar, center, help their children Roxy, 4, second from left, and Landon, 6, right, at the arts and crafts table at the Reptile Show, presented by Reptile Wonders the Nature Center on the Go at City Park. Westminster, Md. July 13, 2022 (Vincent Alban/Baltimore Sun)

Brian Kristal presents “Big Bertha,” a boa constrictor, at the Reptile Show, presented by Reptile Wonders the Nature Center on the Go at City Park. Westminster, Md. July 13, 2022 (Vincent Alban/Baltimore Sun)

Brian Kristal’s belt buckle is seen at the Reptile Show, presented by Reptile Wonders the Nature Center on the Go at City Park. Westminster, Md. July 13, 2022 (Vincent Alban/Baltimore Sun)

“Hickery Dickery,” a blue tongue skink, is seen in Brian Kristal’s hand at the Reptile Show, presented by Reptile Wonders the Nature Center on the Go at City Park. Westminster, Md. July 13, 2022 (Vincent Alban/Baltimore Sun)



Brian Kristal, left, the owner of Nature Center on the Go, lets Walter Pyzik, right, hold “Hugo” a black and white Tegu at the Reptile Show, presented by Reptile Wonders the Nature Center on the Go at City Park. Westminster, Md. July 13, 2022 (Vincent Alban/Baltimore Sun)

