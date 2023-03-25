2023 Piney Ridge Elementary Science Fair | PHOTOS

"Visiting Scientist," Wesley Robertson, 16, interviews fourth grader, Ryland Jenkins, 10, about his experiment "Ages of Ice" that tests which liquid freezes first; water and olive oil, sugar and salt water or pure vinegar. Water and olive oil froze first, 1 hour and 21 minutes. Sponsored by the PTA, the annual Piney Ridge Elementary Science Fair was held Friday March 24, 2023. It is a non-competitive event for kindergarten through fifth grade students, "to encourage students' interest in science, to develop their inquiry and investigation skills, and to enhance children's pride in completing research projects." (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times)