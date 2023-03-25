2023 Piney Ridge Elementary Science Fair | PHOTOS

Jim and Janet Langmead (right) watch with their grandson, George, 3, as members from Team 18442 - Gear Rotation from Howard County, demonstrate their robot, "Grigrio" that can pick up and stack cups.Sponsored by the PTA, the annual Piney Ridge Elementary Science Fair was held Friday March 24, 2023. It is a non-competitive event for kindergarten through fifth grade students, "to encourage students' interest in science, to develop their inquiry and investigation skills, and to enhance children's pride in completing research projects." (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times)