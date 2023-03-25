Second grader Delaney Jenkins, 8, demonstrates her experiment "Food Power" that tested if vegetables and fruits conducted electricity, using lemons, potatoes, and apples. Sponsored by the PTA, the annual Piney Ridge Elementary Science Fair was held Friday March 24, 2023. It is a non-competitive event for kindergarten through fifth grade students, "to encourage students' interest in science, to develop their inquiry and investigation skills, and to enhance children's pride in completing research projects."

Sponsored by the PTA, the annual Piney Ridge Elementary Science Fair was held Friday March 24, 2023. It is a non-competitive event for kindergarten through fifth grade students, "to encourage students' interest in science, to develop their inquiry and investigation skills, and to enhance children's pride in completing research projects."

2023 Piney Ridge Elementary Science Fair | PHOTOS

Piney Ridge Elementary Science Fair

Fourth grader Jaxon Buckley, 10, laughs at a question about brushing elephant's teeth as his science partner, Andrew Imschweiler, 10, prepares a demonstration of their science project "Awesome Elephant's Toothpaste."

Fourth grader Jaxon Buckley, 10, laughs at a question about brushing elephant's teeth as his science partner, Andrew Imschweiler, 10, prepares a demonstration of their science project "Awesome Elephant's Toothpaste." Sponsored by the PTA, the annual Piney Ridge Elementary Science Fair was held Friday March 24, 2023. It is a non-competitive event for kindergarten through fifth grade students, "to encourage students' interest in science, to develop their inquiry and investigation skills, and to enhance children's pride in completing research projects." (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times)

Fourth graders Andrew Imschweiler, 10, and Jaxon Buckley, 10, demonstrate their science project "Awesome Elephant's Toothpaste." Their experiment tested the hypothesis that a higher concentrations of hydrogen peroxide drastically increases results, more cleaning foam.

Fourth graders Andrew Imschweiler, 10, and Jaxon Buckley, 10, demonstrate their science project "Awesome Elephant's Toothpaste." Their experiment tested the hypothesis that a higher concentrations of hydrogen peroxide drastically increases results, more cleaning foam. Sponsored by the PTA, the annual Piney Ridge Elementary Science Fair was held Friday March 24, 2023. It is a non-competitive event for kindergarten through fifth grade students, "to encourage students' interest in science, to develop their inquiry and investigation skills, and to enhance children's pride in completing research projects." (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times)

Second grader Delaney Jenkins, 8, demonstrates her experiment "Food Power" that tested if vegetables and fruits conducted electricity, using lemons, potatoes, and apples. Sponsored by the PTA, the annual Piney Ridge Elementary Science Fair was held Friday March 24, 2023. It is a non-competitive event for kindergarten through fifth grade students, "to encourage students' interest in science, to develop their inquiry and investigation skills, and to enhance children's pride in completing research projects."

Second grader Delaney Jenkins, 8, demonstrates her experiment "Food Power" that tested if vegetables and fruits conducted electricity, using lemons, potatoes, and apples. Sponsored by the PTA, the annual Piney Ridge Elementary Science Fair was held Friday March 24, 2023. It is a non-competitive event for kindergarten through fifth grade students, "to encourage students' interest in science, to develop their inquiry and investigation skills, and to enhance children's pride in completing research projects."

Second grader Delaney Jenkins, 8, demonstrates her experiment "Food Power" that tested if vegetables and fruits conducted electricity, using lemons, potatoes, and apples. Sponsored by the PTA, the annual Piney Ridge Elementary Science Fair was held Friday March 24, 2023. It is a non-competitive event for kindergarten through fifth grade students, "to encourage students' interest in science, to develop their inquiry and investigation skills, and to enhance children's pride in completing research projects."

Children catch a ball thrown by "Magnificant Eight" Robot. Robo Lions FRC Team 2199, a community robot team, demonstrated "Magnificant Eight," a robot that can gather and throws balls, and is able to hang on monkey bars.

Children catch a ball thrown by "Magnificant Eight" Robot. Robo Lions FRC Team 2199, a community robot team, demonstrated "Magnificant Eight," a robot that can gather and throws balls, and is able to hang on monkey bars. Sponsored by the PTA, the annual Piney Ridge Elementary Science Fair was held Friday March 24, 2023. It is a non-competitive event for kindergarten through fifth grade students, "to encourage students' interest in science, to develop their inquiry and investigation skills, and to enhance children's pride in completing research projects." (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times)

Sponsored by the PTA, the annual Piney Ridge Elementary Science Fair was held Friday March 24, 2023. It is a non-competitive event for kindergarten through fifth grade students, "to encourage students' interest in science, to develop their inquiry and investigation skills, and to enhance children's pride in completing research projects."

Former Science Fair Coordinator, and current judge, Megan Napor, interviews second grader, Eli Hetherington, 8, about his science project, "How do you stop dirt erosion."

Jim and Janet Langmead (right) watch with their grandson, George, 3, as members from Team 18442 - Gear Rotation from Howard County, demonstrate their robot, "Grigrio" that can pick up and stack cups.

Members from Team 18442 - Gear Rotation from Howard County, Aditi Gandhe, Annabelle Britten, and Isha Netla, demonstrate their robot, "Grigrio" that can pick up and stack cups.

Second grader, Febe Pasayes, 8, demonstrates her "Invisible Ink" experiment using lemon juice as ink, and a lighted candle (heat) to produce oxidation when subjected to direct heat, causing lemon juice to darken - acting as ink, revealing the message.

Guest Scientist, "Dr. D" Daryl Arnold, interviews kindergartener, Lawrence Chukwudebe, 6, about his and his sister's experiment "Remote Control Cr Range."

Twin kindergarteners, Chloe and Lawrence Chukwudebe, 6, pose for a picture in front of their experiment, "Remote Control Car Range."

"Visiting Scientist," Wesley Robertson, 16, interviews fourth grader, Ryland Jenkins, 10, about his experiment "Ages of Ice" that tests which liquid freezes first; water and olive oil, sugar and salt water or pure vinegar. Water and olive oil froze first, 1 hour and 21 minutes.

Fourth grader, Dinakar Bijjala, 10, demonstrates his experiment "Electric Circuits."

Fourth grader, Dinakar Bijjala, 10, poses for a picture in front of his experiment "Electric Circuits."

Kindergartener Sricharan Gaadam, 5, pours vinegar into a cup containing baking soda (with red food coloring) demonstrating his "Volcano Experiment."

Kindergartener Sricharan Gaadam, 5, demonstrates his "Volcano Experiment" observing the reaction when vinegar and baking soda (colored with red food coloring) are combined.

"Lab Coat Prizes" are awarded to fifth grade students who participated in six science fairs (K-5). Pictured left to right: Liam White, Rebecca Silfies, Quint Napor, Nolan Hendrickson, and Michael Newcomer. not pictured is Ruby Macuzza.

