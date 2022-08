Ron King offers a beverage to his two-year-old grand-daughter, Hailey King, as he and his wife, Donna enjoy the music from their blanket during Maryland Summerfest held on the grounds of the Carroll County Farm Museum on Saturday afternoon in Westminster. Maryland Summerfest raises money for Military and First Responders by donating a portion of all ticket proceeds back to local military and first responder foundations. (Doug Kapustin for Carroll County Times/Carroll County Times)