Tim and Neisha Horan (left) make their way to the starting line prior to the Eldersburg Rogue Runners’ Labor Day Rogue Race 5K Running Event at 1623 Brewing Co. Tim will push the sled with their boys, George and Teddy during the race. The Labor Day Race is the Eldersburg Rogue Runners’ primary fundraiser. A portion of the proceeds will go to the Johns Hopkins Ovarian Cancer Center of Excellence. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times)