Jordan Knapp, right, and her sister Jessica Knapp of Westminster play Fortnite duos at the Good Game Festival put on by MAGIC at the Best Western Hotel Conference Center in Westminster on Friday, November 4, 2022. (Thomas Walker/Carroll County Times)

Good Game Festival in Westminster | PHOTOS

The Good Game Festival is a videogaming festival put on by the group MAGIC (Mid-Atlantic Gigabit Innovation Collaboratory). It is an inclusive gaming festival that brings gamers, geeks and nerds together to have a GOOD time, share GOOD vibes, and make GOOD friends and connections, November 4-6, 2022 at the Best Western Westminster Hotel. The Good Game moniker is a concept that promotes good sportsmanship in online and tabletop games. By saying “Good Game” at the end of a match, you are signaling a well played game and that your opponent put up a good fight.

Noah Latta of Hampstead plays Squirrely Roo Rabbit, a game in development by the Baltimore based Boba Studios, at the Good Game Festival put on by MAGIC at the Best Western Hotel Conference Center in Westminster on Friday, November 4, 2022. (Thomas Walker/Carroll County Times)

Lacey Thomas of Woodbine watches her sons Reese, center, and Michael play Squirrley Roo Rabbit, a game in development by Boba Studios, at the Good Game Festival put on by MAGIC at the Best Western Hotel Conference Center in Westminster on Friday, November 4, 2022. (Thomas Walker/Carroll County Times)

Participants fill the gaming lab at the Good Game Festival put on by MAGIC at the Best Western Hotel Conference Center in Westminster on Friday, November 4, 2022. (Thomas Walker/Carroll County Times)

Video game tournament trophies wait to be won at the Good Game Festival put on by MAGIC at the Best Western Hotel Conference Center in Westminster on Friday, November 4, 2022. (Thomas Walker/Carroll County Times)

Bill Phillips watches his mother Maggie play a vintage Nintendo game at the Good Game Festival put on by MAGIC at the Best Western Hotel Conference Center in Westminster on Friday, November 4, 2022. (Thomas Walker/Carroll County Times)

Megan Humple, left, helps Atreyu Humple learn to play a Transformers card game at the Good Game Festival put on by MAGIC at the Best Western Hotel Conference Center in Westminster on Friday, November 4, 2022. (Thomas Walker/Carroll County Times)

Rose Sichel of Westminster plays Deadpool pinball at the Good Game Festival put on by MAGIC at the Best Western Hotel Conference Center in Westminster on Friday, November 4, 2022. (Thomas Walker/Carroll County Times)

Rex Dodge, from Westminster, tries out an virtual reality game with MAGIC intern Caydon Slemer watching on at the Good Game Festival put on by MAGIC at the Best Western Hotel Conference Center in Westminster on Friday, November 4, 2022. (Thomas Walker/Carroll County Times)

Sean Marks, left, drums his way through the game Taiko no Tatsujin while EJ Klezer plays a Konami game at the Good Game Festival put on by MAGIC at the Best Western Hotel Conference Center in Westminster on Friday, November 4, 2022. (Thomas Walker/Carroll County Times)

Nick Trottman, left, of Eldersburg and Chris Abell of Westminster compete in a Dance Dance Revolution tournament at the Good Game Festival put on by MAGIC at the Best Western Hotel Conference Center in Westminster on Friday, November 4, 2022. (Thomas Walker/Carroll County Times)

Jordan Knapp, right, and her sister Jessica Knapp of Westminster play Fortnite duos at the Good Game Festival put on by MAGIC at the Best Western Hotel Conference Center in Westminster on Friday, November 4, 2022. (Thomas Walker/Carroll County Times)

EJ Klezer, left, and Chris Abell, both from Westminster, share a laugh after their round of the video game Dance Dance Revolution at the Good Game Festival put on by MAGIC at the Best Western Hotel Conference Center in Westminster on Friday, November 4, 2022. (Thomas Walker/Carroll County Times)

Dexter Burke of Westminster, left, and Dan Latta of Hampstead play the video game Tekken Unlimited at the Good Game Festival put on by MAGIC at the Best Western Hotel Conference Center in Westminster on Friday, November 4, 2022. (Thomas Walker/Carroll County Times)

Graham Dodge, the Executive Director of MAGIC, announces the team videogame tournament winners at the Good Game Festival put on by MAGIC at the Best Western Hotel Conference Center in Westminster on Friday, November 4, 2022. (Thomas Walker/Carroll County Times)

The team from Carroll Community College, from left to right, EJ Klezer, Sean Marks, Will Britz, and Liam Bates, hold their championship trophy from the Good Game Biz Battle video game tournament at the Good Game Festival put on by MAGIC at the Best Western Hotel Conference Center in Westminster on Friday, November 4, 2022. (Thomas Walker/Carroll County Times)

