Good Game Festival in Westminster | PHOTOS

The Good Game Festival is a videogaming festival put on by the group MAGIC (Mid-Atlantic Gigabit Innovation Collaboratory). It is an inclusive gaming festival that brings gamers, geeks and nerds together to have a GOOD time, share GOOD vibes, and make GOOD friends and connections, November 4-6, 2022 at the Best Western Westminster Hotel. The Good Game moniker is a concept that promotes good sportsmanship in online and tabletop games. By saying “Good Game” at the end of a match, you are signaling a well played game and that your opponent put up a good fight.