A student's completed work is seen following a wood barn quilts program in the Exploration Commons classroom on Saturday, March 25, 2023. The students learned the basics of color mapping in laser cutting design to create a geometric wood barn quilt, in what was one of many classes at Exploration Commons with a quilting focus for National Quilting Month.

A student's completed work is seen following a wood barn quilts program in the Exploration Commons classroom on Saturday, March 25, 2023. The students learned the basics of color mapping in laser cutting design to create a geometric wood barn quilt, in what was one of many classes at Exploration Commons with a quilting focus for National Quilting Month. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

Wood barn quilts at Exploration Commons | PHOTOS

Advertisement

Pictures from a wood barn quilts program in the Exploration Commons classroom on Saturday, March 25, 2023. The students learned the basics of color mapping in laser cutting design to create a geometric wood barn quilt, in what was one of many classes at Exploration Commons with a quilting focus for National Quilting Month.

Wood barn quilts at Exploration Commons

Makerspace supervisor Amanda Krumrine, left, helps student Sharon Hahn of Manchester as she teaches a wood barn quilts program in the Exploration Commons classroom on Saturday, March 25, 2023. The students learned the basics of color mapping in laser cutting design to create a geometric wood barn quilt, in what was one of many classes at Exploration Commons with a quilting focus for National Quilting Month.

Makerspace supervisor Amanda Krumrine, left, helps student Sharon Hahn of Manchester as she teaches a wood barn quilts program in the Exploration Commons classroom on Saturday, March 25, 2023. The students learned the basics of color mapping in laser cutting design to create a geometric wood barn quilt, in what was one of many classes at Exploration Commons with a quilting focus for National Quilting Month. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

Advertisement

Wood barn quilts at Exploration Commons

A student's completed work is seen following a wood barn quilts program in the Exploration Commons classroom on Saturday, March 25, 2023. The students learned the basics of color mapping in laser cutting design to create a geometric wood barn quilt, in what was one of many classes at Exploration Commons with a quilting focus for National Quilting Month.

A student's completed work is seen following a wood barn quilts program in the Exploration Commons classroom on Saturday, March 25, 2023. The students learned the basics of color mapping in laser cutting design to create a geometric wood barn quilt, in what was one of many classes at Exploration Commons with a quilting focus for National Quilting Month. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

Advertisement

Wood barn quilts at Exploration Commons

A laser printer creates the work by students during a wood barn quilts program in the Exploration Commons classroom on Saturday, March 25, 2023. The students learned the basics of color mapping in laser cutting design to create a geometric wood barn quilt, in what was one of many classes at Exploration Commons with a quilting focus for National Quilting Month.

A laser printer creates the work by students during a wood barn quilts program in the Exploration Commons classroom on Saturday, March 25, 2023. The students learned the basics of color mapping in laser cutting design to create a geometric wood barn quilt, in what was one of many classes at Exploration Commons with a quilting focus for National Quilting Month. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

Advertisement

Wood barn quilts at Exploration Commons

Marcus Robinson of Taneytown creates a quilt design on a computer while examples are seen next to him during a wood barn quilts program in the Exploration Commons classroom on Saturday, March 25, 2023. The students learned the basics of color mapping in laser cutting design to create a geometric wood barn quilt, in what was one of many classes at Exploration Commons with a quilting focus for National Quilting Month.

Marcus Robinson of Taneytown creates a quilt design on a computer while examples are seen next to him during a wood barn quilts program in the Exploration Commons classroom on Saturday, March 25, 2023. The students learned the basics of color mapping in laser cutting design to create a geometric wood barn quilt, in what was one of many classes at Exploration Commons with a quilting focus for National Quilting Month. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

Advertisement

Wood barn quilts at Exploration Commons

Makerspace supervisor Amanda Krumrine, left, is joined by students Jaewon Hyun and Sharon Hahn of Manchester, right, as they watch their designs laser printed on wood during a wood barn quilts program in the Exploration Commons classroom on Saturday, March 25, 2023. The students learned the basics of color mapping in laser cutting design to create a geometric wood barn quilt, in what was one of many classes at Exploration Commons with a quilting focus for National Quilting Month.

Makerspace supervisor Amanda Krumrine, left, is joined by students Jaewon Hyun and Sharon Hahn of Manchester, right, as they watch their designs laser printed on wood during a wood barn quilts program in the Exploration Commons classroom on Saturday, March 25, 2023. The students learned the basics of color mapping in laser cutting design to create a geometric wood barn quilt, in what was one of many classes at Exploration Commons with a quilting focus for National Quilting Month. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

Advertisement

Wood barn quilts at Exploration Commons

Competed works are seen on the laser printer during a wood barn quilts program in the Exploration Commons classroom on Saturday, March 25, 2023. The students learned the basics of color mapping in laser cutting design to create a geometric wood barn quilt, in what was one of many classes at Exploration Commons with a quilting focus for National Quilting Month.

Competed works are seen on the laser printer during a wood barn quilts program in the Exploration Commons classroom on Saturday, March 25, 2023. The students learned the basics of color mapping in laser cutting design to create a geometric wood barn quilt, in what was one of many classes at Exploration Commons with a quilting focus for National Quilting Month. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

Advertisement

Wood barn quilts at Exploration Commons

Steph Currey of Millers creates a design with Adobe Illustrator during a wood barn quilts program in the Exploration Commons classroom on Saturday, March 25, 2023. The students learned the basics of color mapping in laser cutting design to create a geometric wood barn quilt, in what was one of many classes at Exploration Commons with a quilting focus for National Quilting Month.

Steph Currey of Millers creates a design with Adobe Illustrator during a wood barn quilts program in the Exploration Commons classroom on Saturday, March 25, 2023. The students learned the basics of color mapping in laser cutting design to create a geometric wood barn quilt, in what was one of many classes at Exploration Commons with a quilting focus for National Quilting Month. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

Advertisement

Wood barn quilts at Exploration Commons

Makerspace supervisor Amanda Krumrine gives instruction to students as she teaches a wood barn quilts program in the Exploration Commons classroom on Saturday, March 25, 2023. The students learned the basics of color mapping in laser cutting design to create a geometric wood barn quilt, in what was one of many classes at Exploration Commons with a quilting focus for National Quilting Month.

Makerspace supervisor Amanda Krumrine gives instruction to students as she teaches a wood barn quilts program in the Exploration Commons classroom on Saturday, March 25, 2023. The students learned the basics of color mapping in laser cutting design to create a geometric wood barn quilt, in what was one of many classes at Exploration Commons with a quilting focus for National Quilting Month. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

Advertisement

Wood barn quilts at Exploration Commons

A student's quilt design is seen on a computer monitor during a wood barn quilts program in the Exploration Commons classroom on Saturday, March 25, 2023. The students learned the basics of color mapping in laser cutting design to create a geometric wood barn quilt, in what was one of many classes at Exploration Commons with a quilting focus for National Quilting Month.

A student's quilt design is seen on a computer monitor during a wood barn quilts program in the Exploration Commons classroom on Saturday, March 25, 2023. The students learned the basics of color mapping in laser cutting design to create a geometric wood barn quilt, in what was one of many classes at Exploration Commons with a quilting focus for National Quilting Month. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement