Wood barn quilts at Exploration Commons | PHOTOS

Makerspace supervisor Amanda Krumrine, left, is joined by students Jaewon Hyun and Sharon Hahn of Manchester, right, as they watch their designs laser printed on wood during a wood barn quilts program in the Exploration Commons classroom on Saturday, March 25, 2023. The students learned the basics of color mapping in laser cutting design to create a geometric wood barn quilt, in what was one of many classes at Exploration Commons with a quilting focus for National Quilting Month. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)