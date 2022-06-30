Clara Schaeffer 100th Birthday | PHOTOS

Clara Schaeffer 100th Birthday Stephanie Schaeffer, of Severna Park, puts placemats celebrating her mother-in-law, Clara Schaeffer, on tables at at the Bob Evans in Westminster before Clara’s the 100th birthday party on Thursday. June 30, 2022. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun )AdvertisementClara Schaeffer 100th Birthday Cake for Clara Schaeffer’s 100th birthday and a Governor’s Citation with presents and cards. June 30, 2022. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun )AdvertisementClara Schaeffer 100th Birthday Clara Schaeffer, a longtime Westminster resident, adjusts her tiara as she celebrates her 100th birthday on Thursday with family and friends at the Bob Evans in Westminster. Schaeffer is a regular at the restaurant, visiting twice a week for since it opened 24 years ago. June 30, 2022. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun )AdvertisementClara Schaeffer 100th Birthday Monica Naill, a sever at Bob Evans in Westminster, gives Clara Schaeffer and hug and a kiss as Schaeffer enters the restaurant for her 100th birthday celebration on Thursday. Naill says “we see her twice a week and she’s just the best thing ever! If I don’t give her that hug and kiss, she’s mad! She expects it.” Schaeffer is a regular at the restaurant and has been visiting since it opened 24 years ago. June 30, 2022. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun )AdvertisementClara Schaeffer 100th Birthday Clara Schaeffer, Westminster, speaks with a great-granddaughter, Ruah Molfino, Ellicott City, during her 100th birthday celebration at the Bob Evans in Westminster. Schaeffer is a regular at the restaurant, visiting twice a week for since it opened 24 years ago. June 30, 2022. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun )AdvertisementClara Schaeffer 100th Birthday Clara Schaeffer, Westminster, speaks with a great-granddaughter, Ruah Molfino, Ellicott City, during her 100th birthday celebration at the Bob Evans in Westminster. Schaeffer is a regular at the restaurant, visiting twice a week for since it opened 24 years ago. June 30, 2022. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun )AdvertisementClara Schaeffer 100th Birthday Clara Schaeffer, of Westminster, tells Fran Ball, of Hampstead, her long time friend, “I don’t feel 100,” as she joins the 100th birthday celebration on Thursday at the Bob Evans in Westminster. Ball says she told Schaeffer “You don’t look like 100. You look really good today.” June 30, 2022. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun )AdvertisementClara Schaeffer 100th Birthday Clara Schaeffer, a longtime Westminster resident, blows out the last candle on her cake as she celebrates her 100th birthday on Thursday with family and friends at the Bob Evans in Westminster. On left is her son, Richard Schaeffer, of Severna Park, and daughter, Susie Molfino, of Ellicott City, two of her four children. June 30, 2022. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun )AdvertisementClara Schaeffer 100th Birthday Clara Schaeffer, a longtime Westminster resident, celebrates her 100th birthday on Thursday with family and friends at the Bob Evans in Westminster. Schaeffer is a regular at the restaurant, visiting twice a week for since it opened 24 years ago. June 30, 2022. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun )AdvertisementClara Schaeffer 100th Birthday Martha Ann Sitterding speaks with Clara Schaeffer at Schaeffer’s 100th birthday celebration on Thursday at the Bob Evans in Westminster. Schaeffer was Sitterding’s second grade teacher at St. John Catholic School. Both live in Westminster. June 30, 2022. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun )AdvertisementClara Schaeffer 100th Birthday Chocolates with a “100 Years Loved” card for attendees of Clara Schaeffer’s 100th birthday celebration on Thursday. June 30, 2022. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun )AdvertisementClara Schaeffer 100th Birthday From left, Fran Ball, Clara Schaeffer, Jean Bowman, Madeline Jones and Betty Sponaugle, pose for photos during Schaeffer’s 100th birthday celebration on Thursday at the Bob Evans in Westminster. They call themselves the “Moosettes” since they are friends from the Westminster Moose Lodge. June 30, 2022. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun )AdvertisementClara Schaeffer 100th Birthday Clara Schaeffer, a longtime Westminster resident, celebrates her 100th birthday on Thursday with her children, from left, Richard Schaeffer, Bob Schaeffer, Susie Molfino and Barbie Horneff. June 30, 2022. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun )AdvertisementClara Schaeffer 100th Birthday Clara Schaeffer, of Westminster, high-fives Shelley Sharkey, a Ravens Playmaker, as Madeline Jones and Betty Sponaugle watch. Schaeffer celebrates her 100th birthday on Thursday at the Bob Evans in Westminster. Sharkey knows one of Schaeffer’s daughters and is meeting her for the first time. June 30, 2022. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun )AdvertisementClara Schaeffer 100th Birthday Clara Schaeffer, of Westminster, speaks with Shelley Sharkey, a Ravens Playmaker, as Schaeffer celebrates her 100th birthday on Thursday. Sharkey knows one of Schaeffer’s daughters and is meeting her for the first time. June 30, 2022. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun )AdvertisementClara Schaeffer 100th Birthday Clara Schaeffer, a longtime Westminster resident, celebrates her 100th birthday on Thursday with family and friends at the Bob Evans in Westminster. Schaeffer is a regular at the restaurant, visiting twice a week since it opened 24 years ago. June 30, 2022. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun )