Mrs. Wormwood, who is obviously with child, played by Grace Ritchie, right, asks her doctor, played by Owen Knight, why she has a big belly as three nurses played by, from left to right, Audrey Peterson, Oluomachukwu Anude, and Daisy Ramsland listen in during a rehearsal of Century High School's Spring musical, Matilda on March 20, 2023. (Thomas Walker/for Carroll County Times)