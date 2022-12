Catherine's Cause Remembrance Ceremony 2022 | PHOTOS

In closing remarks, Carroll County Sheriff, Jim Dewees, thanks Capt. Philip and Mrs. Cynthia Mullilin for their friendship and for creating and continuing the Remembrance Ceremony for Catherine's Cause. 16th Annual “I Will Remember You” Remembrance Ceremony presented by “Catherine's Cause,” & Carroll County Law Enforcement Community, To End Drunk Driving, Thursday December 1, 2022 at Ascension Episcopal Church in Westminster. Honored are those who lost their lives along with the families of victims who return every year. Catherine's Cause began in 2007 by Cindy & Phil Mullikin, in memory their daughter Catherine Mullikin, killed by a drunk driver. This Ceremony honored 31 lives killed on our roads. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times)