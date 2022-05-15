Inaugural Carroll County Veterans Celebration | PHOTOS
The Inaugural Carroll County Veterans Celebration Sunday in Westminster, celebrated all Veterans, Military, and their families. The family-friendly day included live entertainment, food trucks and vendors, a beer garden, children’s activities, military exhibits, craft vendors and more. Two bands entertained the guests, the Six String Soldiers from the United States Army Field Band, followed by Midnite Run. The day also featured a resource fair hosting many local Veteran Service Organizations with helpful information and materials for Veterans of all ages.