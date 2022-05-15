Joe Marshall, American Legion Post 200 Commander (L), and Adjutant Bill Nash listen to the National Anthem during the opening ceremonies of Inaugural Carroll County Veterans Celebration held Sunday afternoon at the Carroll County Farm Museum grounds in Westminster (Doug Kapustin for Carroll County Times/Carroll County Times)

Inaugural Carroll County Veterans Celebration | PHOTOS

The Inaugural Carroll County Veterans Celebration Sunday in Westminster, celebrated all Veterans, Military, and their families. The family-friendly day included live entertainment, food trucks and vendors, a beer garden, children’s activities, military exhibits, craft vendors and more. Two bands entertained the guests, the Six String Soldiers from the United States Army Field Band, followed by Midnite Run. The day also featured a resource fair hosting many local Veteran Service Organizations with helpful information and materials for Veterans of all ages.

Veteran William Hebron enjoys an ice cream cone during the Inaugural Carroll County Veterans Celebration held Sunday afternoon at the Carroll County Farm Museum grounds in Westminster (Doug Kapustin for Carroll County Times/Carroll County Times)

Peggy Horner of Hamstead dances the afternoon away as a cover band performs on stage during the Inaugural Carroll County Veterans Celebration held Sunday afternoon at the Carroll County Farm Museum grounds in Westminster (Doug Kapustin for Carroll County Times/Carroll County Times)

Mario Dervivio leads the Carroll County Sheriff department's Color Guard during the opening ceremonies at the Inaugural Carroll County Veterans Celebration held Sunday afternoon at the Carroll County Farm Museum grounds in Westminster (Doug Kapustin for Carroll County Times/Carroll County Times)

Matt Bonnette of Charlestown, West Virginia douses his two-year old son Kyle to help cool him off during the Inaugural Carroll County Veterans Celebration held Sunday afternoon at the Carroll County Farm Museum grounds in Westminster (Doug Kapustin for Carroll County Times/Carroll County Times)

Carmen Becerra (L) seems to entertain her daughters Arianna (center) and Jahaira as she digs into a funnel cake during the Inaugural Carroll County Veterans Celebration held Sunday afternoon at the Carroll County Farm Museum grounds in Westminster (Doug Kapustin for Carroll County Times/Carroll County Times)

A veteran takes in the the festivities from his patriotic themed chair during the Inaugural Carroll County Veterans Celebration held Sunday afternoon at the Carroll County Farm Museum grounds in Westminster (Doug Kapustin for Carroll County Times/Carroll County Times)

Viet-Nam veteran Larry Drayton recalls spending time escorting convoys in a Jeep similar to a 1952 M-38 model brought to Westminster by owner John Armacost during the Inaugural Carroll County Veterans Celebration held Sunday afternoon at the Carroll County Farm Museum grounds in Westminster (Doug Kapustin for Carroll County Times/Carroll County Times)

Donning his Civil War uniform and saber, (Major) Mark Milby talks to visitors during the Inaugural Carroll County Veterans Celebration held Sunday afternoon at the Carroll County Farm Museum grounds in Westminster (Doug Kapustin for Carroll County Times/Carroll County Times)

Jennifer (3) and David Miller (5) of Taneytown wave their flags during the Inaugural Carroll County Veterans Celebration held Sunday afternoon at the Carroll County Farm Museum grounds in Westminster (Doug Kapustin for Carroll County Times/Carroll County Times)

World War II Army veteran Donald Sipe (95) endures the heat in his decorated uniform during opening ceremonies of the Inaugural Carroll County Veterans Celebration held Sunday afternoon at the Carroll County Farm Museum grounds in Westminster (Doug Kapustin for Carroll County Times/Carroll County Times)

Visitors get a chance to explore, up close, a U.S. Army National Guard Lakota UH-72 helicopter on display during the Inaugural Carroll County Veterans Celebration held Sunday afternoon at the Carroll County Farm Museum grounds in Westminster (Doug Kapustin for Carroll County Times/Carroll County Times)

The Six-String Soldiers from Ft. Meade, (L-R) Renee Bennett, Joey Bennett, John Brandon Boron, and Glenn Roberston entertain with their music during the Inaugural Carroll County Veterans Celebration held Sunday afternoon at the Carroll County Farm Museum grounds in Westminster (Doug Kapustin for Carroll County Times/Carroll County Times)

In patriotic garb, four-year-old Evelyn Zihmer enjoys the playground during the Inaugural Carroll County Veterans Celebration held Sunday afternoon at the Carroll County Farm Museum grounds in Westminster (Doug Kapustin for Carroll County Times/Carroll County Times)

Kylee Schubert of Westminster admires jewelry for sale during the Inaugural Carroll County Veterans Celebration held Sunday afternoon at the Carroll County Farm Museum grounds in Westminster (Doug Kapustin for Carroll County Times/Carroll County Times)

Featured Photos

