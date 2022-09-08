Barrier-Free art exhibition | PHOTOS

Barrier-Free's executive director Lauren Burr, center, is joined by Tyler Martin, left, and Jared Parrish as they talk about the group's artwork at the Life Skills and Social Studio in downtown Sykesville on Thursday, September 8, 2022. Barrier-Free is holding their "See the Ability" exhibition on Thursday and Friday 6-8pm and Saturday 12-4pm. The art exhibition serves an open house to the community and an opportunity to showcase the art making skills of the neurodiverse adult participants in the group. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)