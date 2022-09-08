Barrier-Free art exhibition | PHOTOS

Jared Parrish of Westminster works on an acrylic painting during an art studio session at Barrier-Free's Life Skills and Social Studio in downtown Sykesville on Thursday, September 8, 2022. Barrier-Free is holding their "See the Ability" exhibition on Thursday and Friday 6-8pm and Saturday 12-4pm. The art exhibition serves an open house to the community and an opportunity to showcase the art making skills of the neurodiverse adult participants in the group. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

Barrier-Free, a Sykesville nonprofit organization that provides inclusive art, self-advocacy and social programming to the community for adults with disabilities, is hosting its “See the Ability” exhibition this week. The art exhibition serves as an open house to the community and an opportunity to showcase the art-making skills of neurodiverse adult participants. Art is set up at the Life Skills and Social Studio, 7520 Main St., in downtown Sykesville and open to the public from noon to 4 p.m., Saturday.

A collection of paintings are setup at Barrier-Free's Life Skills and Social Studio in downtown Sykesville on Thursday, September 8, 2022.

Aaron Leonard of Reisterstown adds a protective coating to a finished painting during a studio art session at Barrier-Free's Life Skills and Social Studio in downtown Sykesville on Thursday, September 8, 2022.

An origami bird is displayed at Barrier-Free's Life Skills and Social Studio in downtown Sykesville on Thursday, September 8, 2022.

Barrier-Free's executive director Lauren Burr, center, is joined by Tyler Martin, left, and Jared Parrish as they talk about the group's artwork at the Life Skills and Social Studio in downtown Sykesville on Thursday, September 8, 2022.

Katie Alleman of Sykesville works on adding colorful scales to an art project at Barrier-Free's Life Skills and Social Studio in downtown Sykesville on Thursday, September 8, 2022.

A collection of acrylic painting are hung on a wall at Barrier-Free's Life Skills and Social Studio in downtown Sykesville on Thursday, September 8, 2022.

Rosemary Pearson Fountas of Gaithersburg works on a pencil drawing at Barrier-Free's Life Skills and Social Studio in downtown Sykesville on Thursday, September 8, 2022.

Origami creations are displayed on a table at Barrier-Free's Life Skills and Social Studio in downtown Sykesville on Thursday, September 8, 2022.

A table of artwork is displayed on a table as members start an art making session with a group meeting at Barrier-Free's Life Skills and Social Studio in downtown Sykesville on Thursday, September 8, 2022.

Jared Parrish of Westminster works on an acrylic painting during an art studio session at Barrier-Free's Life Skills and Social Studio in downtown Sykesville on Thursday, September 8, 2022.

Barrier-Free's executive director Lauren Burr, center, is joined by Tyler Martin, left, and Jared Parrish as they talk about the group's artwork at the Life Skills and Social Studio in downtown Sykesville on Thursday, September 8, 2022.

A selection of bracelets are displayed at Barrier-Free's Life Skills and Social Studio in downtown Sykesville on Thursday, September 8, 2022.

A perler bead creation is seen in front of an acrylic painting at Barrier-Free's Life Skills and Social Studio in downtown Sykesville on Thursday, September 8, 2022.

