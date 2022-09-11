2022 Carroll County 911 Memorial Service in Westminster | PHOTOS

(Left to Right) Mary Carol Stiffler, CCVESA Treasurer; Susan Mott, CCVESA 1st Vice President; George Wentz, CCVESA 2nd Vice President; Rick Baker, Emergency Services Advisory Council Chair; Michael Robinson, Dir/Chief of Carroll Co. Dept. of Fire and EMS; Michael Karolenko, President of IAFF local 5184; Michael Stoner, EMS Officer; and Kevin Fox, Training, Health & Safety Officer; pose for a photo in front of the 911 Memorial following the Memorial Service at the Public Safety Training Center In Westminster by the Carroll County Volunteer Emergency Services Association (CCVESA) on Sunday, recognizing the 21st year after the tragic events of 9/11. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times)