A wreath lays at the 911 Memorial following the Memorial Service at the Public Safety Training Center In Westminster by the Carroll County Volunteer Emergency Services Association (CCVESA) on Sunday, recognizing the 21st year after the tragic events of 9/11. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times)

2022 Carroll County 911 Memorial Service in Westminster | PHOTOS

Advertisement

Memorial Service at the Public Safety Training Center In Westminster by the Carroll County Volunteer Emergency Services Association (CCVESA) on Sunday, recognizing the 21st year after the tragic events of 9/11.

2022 Carroll County 911 Memorial Service in Westminster

Posting of the Colors by the Union Bridge Honor Guard, left to right, Chris Harris, Tom Garber, and James Harris at the Memorial Service at the Public Safety Training Center In Westminster by the Carroll County Volunteer Emergency Services Association (CCVESA) on Sunday, recognizing the 21st year after the tragic events of 9/11. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times)

Advertisement

2022 Carroll County 911 Memorial Service in Westminster

Posting of the Colors by the Union Bridge Honor Guard, left to right, Chris Harris, Tom Garber, and James Harris at the Memorial Service at the Public Safety Training Center In Westminster by the Carroll County Volunteer Emergency Services Association (CCVESA) on Sunday, recognizing the 21st year after the tragic events of 9/11. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times)

Advertisement

2022 Carroll County 911 Memorial Service in Westminster

The Invocation is offered by Deacon Charles Barnhart at the Memorial Service at the Public Safety Training Center In Westminster by the Carroll County Volunteer Emergency Services Association (CCVESA) on Sunday, recognizing the 21st year after the tragic events of 9/11. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times)

Advertisement

2022 Carroll County 911 Memorial Service in Westminster

Those in attendance at the Memorial Service at the Public Safety Training Center In Westminster by the Carroll County Volunteer Emergency Services Association (CCVESA) on Sunday, recognizing the 21st year after the tragic events of 9/11. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times)

Advertisement

2022 Carroll County 911 Memorial Service in Westminster

Susan Mott, CCVESA 1st Vice President is the Master of Ceremony at the Memorial Service at the Public Safety Training Center In Westminster by the Carroll County Volunteer Emergency Services Association (CCVESA) on Sunday, recognizing the 21st year after the tragic events of 9/11. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times)

Advertisement

2022 Carroll County 911 Memorial Service in Westminster

Commissioner Edward Rothstein, U.S. Army Retired Colonel, is the key note speaker at the Memorial Service at the Public Safety Training Center In Westminster by the Carroll County Volunteer Emergency Services Association (CCVESA) on Sunday, recognizing the 21st year after the tragic events of 9/11. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times)

Advertisement

2022 Carroll County 911 Memorial Service in Westminster

CCVESA Past President, Charles Simpson, recalls how the 911 Memorial at the Carroll County Training Center came about during his speech at the Memorial Service at the Public Safety Training Center In Westminster by the Carroll County Volunteer Emergency Services Association (CCVESA) on Sunday, recognizing the 21st year after the tragic events of 9/11. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times)

Advertisement

2022 Carroll County 911 Memorial Service in Westminster

CCVESA Past President, Charles Simpson, pauses during his speech at 8:46, for a moment of silence in remembrance. Memorial Service at the Public Safety Training Center In Westminster by the Carroll County Volunteer Emergency Services Association (CCVESA) on Sunday, recognizing the 21st year after the tragic events of 9/11. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times)

Advertisement

2022 Carroll County 911 Memorial Service in Westminster

The Benediction is offered by Deacon Charles Barnhart at the Memorial Service at the Public Safety Training Center In Westminster by the Carroll County Volunteer Emergency Services Association (CCVESA) on Sunday, recognizing the 21st year after the tragic events of 9/11. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times)

Advertisement

2022 Carroll County 911 Memorial Service in Westminster

The five Carroll County Commissioners (left to right) Dennis Frazier, District 3; Stephan Wantz, District 1; Vice President; Ed Rothstein, President, District 5; Eric Bouchat, Distrct 4; and Richard Weaver, Vice President, District 2; lay a wreath at the 911 Memorial during the Memorial Service at the Public Safety Training Center In Westminster by the Carroll County Volunteer Emergency Services Association (CCVESA) on Sunday, recognizing the 21st year after the tragic events of 9/11. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times)

Advertisement

2022 Carroll County 911 Memorial Service in Westminster

The five Carroll County Commissioners (left to right) Dennis Frazier, District 3; Stephan Wantz, District 1; Vice President; Ed Rothstein, President, District 5; Eric Bouchat, Distrct 4; and Richard Weaver, Vice President, District 2; salute after laying a wreath at the 911 Memorial during the Memorial Service at the Public Safety Training Center In Westminster by the Carroll County Volunteer Emergency Services Association (CCVESA) on Sunday, recognizing the 21st year after the tragic events of 9/11. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times)

Advertisement

2022 Carroll County 911 Memorial Service in Westminster

"Taps" is played by Dave Miller, Westminster Municipal Band after the wreath is layed at the 911 Memorial, ending the Memorial Service at the Public Safety Training Center In Westminster by the Carroll County Volunteer Emergency Services Association (CCVESA) on Sunday, recognizing the 21st year after the tragic events of 9/11. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times)

Advertisement

2022 Carroll County 911 Memorial Service in Westminster

The five Carroll County Commissioners (left to right) Eric Bouchat, Distrct 4; Richard Weaver, Vice President, District 2; Ed Rothstein, President, District 5; Stephan Wantz, District 1; pose for a photo at the 911 Memorial following the Memorial Service at the Public Safety Training Center In Westminster by the Carroll County Volunteer Emergency Services Association (CCVESA) on Sunday, recognizing the 21st year after the tragic events of 9/11. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times)

Advertisement

2022 Carroll County 911 Memorial Service in Westminster

CCVESA Officers; George Wentz, 2nd Vice President, Susan Mott, 1st Vice President, and Mary Carol Stiffler, Treasurer, pose for a photo at the 911 Memorial following the Memorial Service at the Public Safety Training Center In Westminster by the Carroll County Volunteer Emergency Services Association (CCVESA) on Sunday, recognizing the 21st year after the tragic events of 9/11. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times)

Advertisement

2022 Carroll County 911 Memorial Service in Westminster

Members of the Union Bridge Honor Guard, left to right, Chris Harris, Tom Garber, and James Harris pose for a photo in front of the 911 Memorial following the Memorial Service at the Public Safety Training Center In Westminster by the Carroll County Volunteer Emergency Services Association (CCVESA) on Sunday, recognizing the 21st year after the tragic events of 9/11. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times)

Advertisement

2022 Carroll County 911 Memorial Service in Westminster

Members of the Reese Volunteer Fire Company pose for a photo in front of the 911 Memorial following the Memorial Service at the Public Safety Training Center In Westminster by the Carroll County Volunteer Emergency Services Association (CCVESA) on Sunday, recognizing the 21st year after the tragic events of 9/11. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times)

Advertisement

2022 Carroll County 911 Memorial Service in Westminster

Uniformed Members local Fire Companies present, pose for a photo in front of the 911 Memorial following the Memorial Service at the Public Safety Training Center In Westminster by the Carroll County Volunteer Emergency Services Association (CCVESA) on Sunday, recognizing the 21st year after the tragic events of 9/11. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times)

Advertisement

2022 Carroll County 911 Memorial Service in Westminster

Members of the Carroll County Sheriff's Office, Sheriff James T. DeWees, Captain Mark Debord, and Captain Glenn Day, pose for a photo in front of the 911 Memorial following the Memorial Service at the Public Safety Training Center In Westminster by the Carroll County Volunteer Emergency Services Association (CCVESA) on Sunday, recognizing the 21st year after the tragic events of 9/11. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times)

Advertisement

2022 Carroll County 911 Memorial Service in Westminster

(Left to Right) Mary Carol Stiffler, CCVESA Treasurer; Susan Mott, CCVESA 1st Vice President; George Wentz, CCVESA 2nd Vice President; Rick Baker, Emergency Services Advisory Council Chair; Michael Robinson, Dir/Chief of Carroll Co. Dept. of Fire and EMS; Michael Karolenko, President of IAFF local 5184; Michael Stoner, EMS Officer; and Kevin Fox, Training, Health & Safety Officer; pose for a photo in front of the 911 Memorial following the Memorial Service at the Public Safety Training Center In Westminster by the Carroll County Volunteer Emergency Services Association (CCVESA) on Sunday, recognizing the 21st year after the tragic events of 9/11. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times)

Advertisement

2022 Carroll County 911 Memorial Service in Westminster

A wreath lays at the 911 Memorial following the Memorial Service at the Public Safety Training Center In Westminster by the Carroll County Volunteer Emergency Services Association (CCVESA) on Sunday, recognizing the 21st year after the tragic events of 9/11. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times)

Advertisement

Featured Photos

Advertisement
Advertisement