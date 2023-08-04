Riley Dell, 16, of Westminster holds a market lamb in place as she takes part in the youth livestock sale at the Carroll County 4-H & FFA Fair on Friday, July 4, 2023.

Riley Dell, 16, of Westminster holds a market lamb in place as she takes part in the youth livestock sale at the Carroll County 4-H & FFA Fair on Friday, July 4, 2023. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

Livestock sale at Carroll County Fair | PHOTOS

Advertisement

Pictures from the youth livestock sale at the Carroll County 4-H & FFA Fair on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023.

Livestock sale at Carroll County Fair

Sellers and buyers pose for pictures after a sale at the during youth livestock sale at the Carroll County 4-H & FFA Fair on Friday, July 4, 2023.

Sellers and buyers pose for pictures after a sale at the during youth livestock sale at the Carroll County 4-H & FFA Fair on Friday, July 4, 2023. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

Advertisement

Livestock sale at Carroll County Fair

Sellers and buyers pose for pictures after a sale at the during youth livestock sale at the Carroll County 4-H & FFA Fair on Friday, July 4, 2023.

Sellers and buyers pose for pictures after a sale at the during youth livestock sale at the Carroll County 4-H & FFA Fair on Friday, July 4, 2023. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

Advertisement

Livestock sale at Carroll County Fair

Anna Frock of Littlestown, Pa., helps her sons Jacob, left, and Zeke as they wash their sheep before the youth livestock sale at the Carroll County 4-H & FFA Fair on Friday, July 4, 2023.

Anna Frock of Littlestown, Pa., helps her sons Jacob, left, and Zeke as they wash their sheep before the youth livestock sale at the Carroll County 4-H & FFA Fair on Friday, July 4, 2023. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

Advertisement

Livestock sale at Carroll County Fair

Gannon Andrew, 10, of Taneytown walks his market hog around the ring during youth livestock sale at the Carroll County 4-H & FFA Fair on Friday, July 4, 2023.

Gannon Andrew, 10, of Taneytown walks his market hog around the ring during youth livestock sale at the Carroll County 4-H & FFA Fair on Friday, July 4, 2023. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

Advertisement

Livestock sale at Carroll County Fair

Emma Harrison, 9, of Woodbine bathes her market hog as she prepares for the youth livestock sale at the Carroll County 4-H & FFA Fair on Friday, July 4, 2023.

Emma Harrison, 9, of Woodbine bathes her market hog as she prepares for the youth livestock sale at the Carroll County 4-H & FFA Fair on Friday, July 4, 2023. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

Advertisement

Livestock sale at Carroll County Fair

Buyers fill the tables inside Shipley Arena during the youth livestock sale at the Carroll County 4-H & FFA Fair on Friday, July 4, 2023.

Buyers fill the tables inside Shipley Arena during the youth livestock sale at the Carroll County 4-H & FFA Fair on Friday, July 4, 2023. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

Advertisement

Livestock sale at Carroll County Fair

Nine-year-old Brady Crawmer works on positioning his market lamb while selling during the youth livestock sale at the Carroll County 4-H & FFA Fair on Friday, July 4, 2023.

Nine-year-old Brady Crawmer works on positioning his market lamb while selling during the youth livestock sale at the Carroll County 4-H & FFA Fair on Friday, July 4, 2023. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

Advertisement

Livestock sale at Carroll County Fair

Sixteen-year-old Colton Feister washes his dairy steer before the youth livestock sale at the Carroll County 4-H & FFA Fair on Friday, July 4, 2023.

Sixteen-year-old Colton Feister washes his dairy steer before the youth livestock sale at the Carroll County 4-H & FFA Fair on Friday, July 4, 2023. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

Advertisement

Livestock sale at Carroll County Fair

Taryn Runshaw, 14, of Union Bridge walks her Grand Champion Market Lamb back to its pen as she prepares for the youth livestock sale at the Carroll County 4-H & FFA Fair on Friday, July 4, 2023.

Taryn Runshaw, 14, of Union Bridge walks her Grand Champion Market Lamb back to its pen as she prepares for the youth livestock sale at the Carroll County 4-H & FFA Fair on Friday, July 4, 2023. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

Advertisement

Livestock sale at Carroll County Fair

Trenton Horichs shows his market goat during the youth livestock sale at the Carroll County 4-H & FFA Fair on Friday, July 4, 2023.

Trenton Horichs shows his market goat during the youth livestock sale at the Carroll County 4-H & FFA Fair on Friday, July 4, 2023. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

Advertisement

Livestock sale at Carroll County Fair

Eleven-year-old Brooklynn Loudy shows her market hog during youth livestock sale at the Carroll County 4-H & FFA Fair on Friday, July 4, 2023.

Eleven-year-old Brooklynn Loudy shows her market hog during youth livestock sale at the Carroll County 4-H & FFA Fair on Friday, July 4, 2023. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

Advertisement

Livestock sale at Carroll County Fair

First year exhibitor, 9-year-old Evan Roach shows his market goat in the ring during the youth livestock sale at the Carroll County 4-H & FFA Fair on Friday, July 4, 2023.

First year exhibitor, 9-year-old Evan Roach shows his market goat in the ring during the youth livestock sale at the Carroll County 4-H & FFA Fair on Friday, July 4, 2023. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

Advertisement

Livestock sale at Carroll County Fair

Kylie Medlin, 16, of Westminster, Grand Champion in Swine Showmanship, shows her market hog during youth livestock sale at the Carroll County 4-H & FFA Fair on Friday, July 4, 2023.

Kylie Medlin, 16, of Westminster, Grand Champion in Swine Showmanship, shows her market hog during youth livestock sale at the Carroll County 4-H & FFA Fair on Friday, July 4, 2023. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

Advertisement

Livestock sale at Carroll County Fair

Riley Dell, 16, of Westminster holds a market lamb in place as she takes part in the youth livestock sale at the Carroll County 4-H & FFA Fair on Friday, July 4, 2023.

Riley Dell, 16, of Westminster holds a market lamb in place as she takes part in the youth livestock sale at the Carroll County 4-H & FFA Fair on Friday, July 4, 2023. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement