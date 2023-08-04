Livestock sale at Carroll County Fair | PHOTOS

Livestock sale at Carroll County Fair Sellers and buyers pose for pictures after a sale at the during youth livestock sale at the Carroll County 4-H & FFA Fair on Friday, July 4, 2023. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)AdvertisementLivestock sale at Carroll County Fair Sellers and buyers pose for pictures after a sale at the during youth livestock sale at the Carroll County 4-H & FFA Fair on Friday, July 4, 2023. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)AdvertisementLivestock sale at Carroll County Fair Anna Frock of Littlestown, Pa., helps her sons Jacob, left, and Zeke as they wash their sheep before the youth livestock sale at the Carroll County 4-H & FFA Fair on Friday, July 4, 2023. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)AdvertisementLivestock sale at Carroll County Fair Gannon Andrew, 10, of Taneytown walks his market hog around the ring during youth livestock sale at the Carroll County 4-H & FFA Fair on Friday, July 4, 2023. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)AdvertisementLivestock sale at Carroll County Fair Emma Harrison, 9, of Woodbine bathes her market hog as she prepares for the youth livestock sale at the Carroll County 4-H & FFA Fair on Friday, July 4, 2023. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)AdvertisementLivestock sale at Carroll County Fair Buyers fill the tables inside Shipley Arena during the youth livestock sale at the Carroll County 4-H & FFA Fair on Friday, July 4, 2023. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)AdvertisementLivestock sale at Carroll County Fair Nine-year-old Brady Crawmer works on positioning his market lamb while selling during the youth livestock sale at the Carroll County 4-H & FFA Fair on Friday, July 4, 2023. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)AdvertisementLivestock sale at Carroll County Fair Sixteen-year-old Colton Feister washes his dairy steer before the youth livestock sale at the Carroll County 4-H & FFA Fair on Friday, July 4, 2023. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)AdvertisementLivestock sale at Carroll County Fair Taryn Runshaw, 14, of Union Bridge walks her Grand Champion Market Lamb back to its pen as she prepares for the youth livestock sale at the Carroll County 4-H & FFA Fair on Friday, July 4, 2023. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)AdvertisementLivestock sale at Carroll County Fair Trenton Horichs shows his market goat during the youth livestock sale at the Carroll County 4-H & FFA Fair on Friday, July 4, 2023. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)AdvertisementLivestock sale at Carroll County Fair Eleven-year-old Brooklynn Loudy shows her market hog during youth livestock sale at the Carroll County 4-H & FFA Fair on Friday, July 4, 2023. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)AdvertisementLivestock sale at Carroll County Fair First year exhibitor, 9-year-old Evan Roach shows his market goat in the ring during the youth livestock sale at the Carroll County 4-H & FFA Fair on Friday, July 4, 2023. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)AdvertisementLivestock sale at Carroll County Fair Kylie Medlin, 16, of Westminster, Grand Champion in Swine Showmanship, shows her market hog during youth livestock sale at the Carroll County 4-H & FFA Fair on Friday, July 4, 2023. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)AdvertisementLivestock sale at Carroll County Fair Riley Dell, 16, of Westminster holds a market lamb in place as she takes part in the youth livestock sale at the Carroll County 4-H & FFA Fair on Friday, July 4, 2023. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)