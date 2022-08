Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 23 Hannah Brookfield, is the owner of BotaniGal, LLC, and is one of five finalists for the 2022 Carroll Business Challenge. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times)

The five finalists for the 2022 Carroll Biz Challenge are: Botantical, Collision Course, GooseRIDGE Soaps, Patapsco Biomedical, and Selmer Ironworks. The winner will be announced Thursday August 18.