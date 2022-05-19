From left Victoria Hensh and Libby May celebrate May’s goal, the first for the Terps against the Gators in a women’s lacrosse NCAA tournament quarterfinal game on Thursday at in Field Hockey & Lacrosse Complex. Maryland wins 18-5. May 19, 2022. (Kim Hairston/The Baltimore Sun )

Maryland beats the Gators in women's lacrosse NCAA tournament quarterfinal | PHOTOS

Terps against the Gators in a women’s lacrosse NCAA tournament quarterfinal game on Thursday at the Field Hockey & Lacrosse Complex. Maryland wins 18-5. May 19, 2022.

Maryland goalie Emily Sterling is chased by Danielle Pavinelli, Florida in the first half of a women’s lacrosse NCAA tournament quarterfinal game on Thursday at in Field Hockey & Lacrosse Complex. Maryland wins 18-5. May 19, 2022. (Kim Hairston/The Baltimore Sun )

Shaylan Ahearn, Maryland, takes a shot between Florida defenders in the first half of a women’s lacrosse NCAA tournament quarterfinal game on Thursday at in Field Hockey & Lacrosse Complex. Maryland wins 18-5. May 19, 2022. (Kim Hairston/The Baltimore Sun )

Grace Griffin, Terps, works her way through a crowd of Gators in a women’s lacrosse NCAA tournament quarterfinal game on Thursday at in Field Hockey & Lacrosse Complex. #9 Emily Heller, Florida, got a yellow card on the play. Maryland wins 18-5. May 19, 2022. (Kim Hairston/The Baltimore Sun )

Abby Bosco, Maryland, takes possession as she goes up against Josie Hahn, Florida, in a women’s lacrosse NCAA tournament quarterfinal game on Thursday at in Field Hockey & Lacrosse Complex. Maryland wins 18-5. May 19, 2022. (Kim Hairston/The Baltimore Sun )

Shaylan Aheam, Maryland, and Liz Harrison, Florida, during a face-off in a women’s lacrosse NCAA tournament quarterfinal game on Thursday at in Field Hockey & Lacrosse Complex. Maryland wins 18-5. May 19, 2022. (Kim Hairston/The Baltimore Sun )

Maryland goalie Emily Sterling takes control of the ball in the second half of a women’s lacrosse NCAA tournament quarterfinal game against Florida. Maryland wins 18-5. May 19, 2022. (Kim Hairston/The Baltimore Sun )

Shaylan Aheam, Maryland, wins the face-off against Danielle Pavinelli, Florida in a women’s lacrosse NCAA tournament quarterfinal game on Thursday. Maryland wins 18-5. May 19, 2022. (Kim Hairston/The Baltimore Sun )

Abby Bosco, Maryland, get past Emma LoPinto, Florida, in a women’s lacrosse NCAA tournament quarterfinal game on Thursday. Maryland wins 18-5. May 19, 2022. (Kim Hairston/The Baltimore Sun )

Maryland women’s lacrosse head coach Cathy Reese reacts during a women’s lacrosse NCAA tournament quarterfinal game against Florida on Thursday at in Field Hockey & Lacrosse Complex. Maryland wins 18-5. May 19, 2022. (Kim Hairston/The Baltimore Sun )

Maryland goalie Emily Sterling looses her footing but keeps the ball under pressure from Danielle Pavinelli, Florida, in the first half of a women’s lacrosse NCAA tournament quarterfinal game. Maryland wins 18-5. May 19, 2022. (Kim Hairston/The Baltimore Sun )

Kate Sites, Maryland, gets to the ball ahead of, left, Catherine Flaherty and Emma Wightman, Florida, in a women’s lacrosse NCAA tournament quarterfinal game on Thursday. Maryland wins 18-5. May 19, 2022. (Kim Hairston/The Baltimore Sun )

