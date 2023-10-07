Brian Mills of Hagerstown in his orange and black arrives at Camden Yards with Linda Johnson. Baltimore Orioles host the Texas Rangers in game 1 of the ALDS playoffs at Camden Yards.

Brian Mills of Hagerstown in his orange and black arrives at Camden Yards with Linda Johnson. Baltimore Orioles host the Texas Rangers in game 1 of the ALDS playoffs at Camden Yards. (Lloyd Fox/Baltimore Sun)

Orioles vs. Rangers Game 1 ALDS | PHOTOS

Browse photos from the Baltimore Orioles as they host the Texas Rangers in Game 1 of the American League Division Series at Camden Yards on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023.

Orioles vs. Rangers

Jeff Berthney, right, with his father, Jeff Berthney and sons, Micah, 11, left and Marco, 10. Baltimore Orioles host the Texas Rangers in Game 1 of the ALDS playoffs at Camden Yards.

Jeff Berthney, right, with his father, Jeff Berthney and sons, Micah, 11, left and Marco, 10. Baltimore Orioles host the Texas Rangers in Game 1 of the ALDS playoffs at Camden Yards. (Lloyd Fox/Baltimore Sun)

Orioles vs. Rangers

Bernie Tewey of Bel Air arrives to Camden Yards ready for the playoffs. Baltimore Orioles host the Texas Rangers in Game 1 of ALDS playoffs at Camden Yards.

Bernie Tewey of Bel Air arrives to Camden Yards ready for the playoffs. Baltimore Orioles host the Texas Rangers in Game 1 of ALDS playoffs at Camden Yards. (Lloyd Fox/Baltimore Sun)

Orioles vs. Rangers

Orioles fans

Zach McClung, 17, of Westminster stands in line at Camden Yards before the ALDS Game 1 between the Orioles and Rangers.

Zach McClung, 17, of Westminster stands in line at Camden Yards before the ALDS Game 1 between the Orioles and Rangers. (Kevin Richardson )

Orioles fans

Orioles fans gather across the street from Camden Yards before the Orioles vs. Rangers ALDS Game 1 at Camden Yards.

Orioles fans gather across the street from Camden Yards before the Orioles vs. Rangers ALDS Game 1 at Camden Yards. (Kevin Richardson )

Orioles fans

Steve Kramer take a photo of his son Luke, 9, in front of the Brooks Robinson sculpture across the street from Camden Yards.

Steve Kramer take a photo of his son Luke, 9, in front of the Brooks Robinson sculpture across the street from Camden Yards. (Kevin Richardson )

