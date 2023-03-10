New Town head coach Derek Wise, right, celebrates with championship trophy after beating Largo 64-57 to win MPSSAA State Class 2A championship game at Xfinity Center.

New Town vs. Largo in MPSSAA Class 2A boys basketball state championship | PHOTOS

New Town vs. Largo in the MPSSAA Class 2A boys basketball state championship game on Thursday, March 9, 2023, at University of Maryland's Xfinity Center in College Park.

New Town head coach Derek Wise, right, celebrates with championship trophy after beating Largo 64-57 to win MPSSAA State Class 2A championship game at Xfinity Center.

New Town's Camaren Sparrow celebrates victory over Largo 64-57 to win MPSSAA State Class 2A championship game.

New Town's Camaren Sparrow celebrates victory over Largo 64-57 to win MPSSAA State Class 2A championship game. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

New Town's Camaren Sparrow, left, starts the celebration as Largo's Cameron Ward, right, misses as time runs out. New Town defeated Largo 64-57 to win MPSSAA State Class 2A championship game at Xfinity Center.

New Town's Camaren Sparrow, left, starts the celebration as Largo's Cameron Ward, right, misses as time runs out. New Town defeated Largo 64-57 to win MPSSAA State Class 2A championship game at Xfinity Center. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

New Town's Jaden Brown slams in two against Largo near the end of the game.

New Town's Jaden Brown slams in two against Largo near the end of the game. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

New Town's Camaren Sparrow, right, scrambles for the ball against Largo's Andre King, left, in the second quarter of MPSSAA State 2A championship game at Xfinity Center.

New Town's Camaren Sparrow, right, scrambles for the ball against Largo's Andre King, left, in the second quarter of MPSSAA State 2A championship game at Xfinity Center. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

New Town's Arrington Greenfield, left, is fouled by Largo's Cameron Ward, right, in the second quarter of MPSSAA State 2A championship game at Xfinity Center.

New Town's Arrington Greenfield, left, is fouled by Largo's Cameron Ward, right, in the second quarter of MPSSAA State 2A championship game at Xfinity Center. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

New Town's Camaren Sparrow (#10), is fouled by Largo's Sean Johnson on the way to the basket in the first quarter.

New Town's Camaren Sparrow (#10), is fouled by Largo's Sean Johnson on the way to the basket in the first quarter. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

