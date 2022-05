Orioles beat the Yankees, May 19, 2022 | PHOTOS

Opel Jones stands with his son, Ivan Jones, 7, both from Baltimore, during a game between the Baltimore Orioles and the New York Yankees at Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, M.D. on May 19, 2022. “I’m an Orioles fan unless they’re playing the Yankees.” said Jones, who is originally from New York. The Orioles won the game 9-6. (Vincent Alban/The Baltimore Sun)