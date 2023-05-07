Baltimore Orioles' Anthony Santander hits the ball in the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves on Sunday, May 7, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Erik Rank)

Baltimore Orioles' Anthony Santander hits the ball in the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves on Sunday, May 7, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Erik Rank) (Erik Rank/AP)

Orioles vs. Braves, May 7 | PHOTOS

Browse photos of the Orioles' game against the Braves on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at Truist Park in Atlanta.

Baltimore Orioles' Luis Torrens, right, hits the ball in the third inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Sunday, May 7, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Erik Rank) (Erik Rank/AP)

Atlanta Braves' Eddie Rosario, left, hits the ball in the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Sunday, May 7, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Erik Rank) (Erik Rank/AP)

Baltimore Orioles' Kyle Stowers runs off the field during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Sunday, May 7, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Erik Rank) (Erik Rank/AP)

Atlanta Braves' Bryce Elder pitches in the fourthth inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Sunday, May 7, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Erik Rank) (Erik Rank/AP)

Baltimore Orioles' Austin Hays runs for home plate in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Sunday, May 7, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Erik Rank) (Erik Rank/AP)

Atlanta Braves' Chadwick Tromp runs during the third inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday, May 7, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Erik Rank) (Erik Rank/AP)

Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Tyler Wells throws in the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves on Sunday, May 7, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Erik Rank) (Erik Rank/AP)

Baltimore Orioles' Anthony Santander hits the ball in the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves on Sunday, May 7, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Erik Rank) (Erik Rank/AP)

Atlanta Braves' Matt Olson (28) hits a home run in the first inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday, May 7, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Erik Rank) (Erik Rank/AP)

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Bryce Elder makes an opening pitch in the first inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday, May 7, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Erik Rank) (Erik Rank/AP)

