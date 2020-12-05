Advertisement Advertisement Photos Maryland vs. St. Peter's By Gerry Jackson Dec 04, 2020 at 7:28 PM Maryland defeated St. Peter's, 90-57, as Hakim Hart scored 33 points for the Terps in his first career start. (Gerry Jackson) Next Gallery PHOTOS Reflections of Carroll's Past - November 2020 Advertisement Photos Carroll County News Reflections of Carroll's Past - October 2020 "Reflections of Carroll's Past" shows a little bit of what life used to be like in Carroll County. Dec 2, 2020 Andy's Barber Shop reopens | PHOTOS 27th annual Symphony of Lights | PHOTOS Santa visits Catonsville Dinosaur Drive-Thru at Howard County Fairgrounds Two Fatalities in Friday Morning Dwelling Fire - Catonsville Thanksgiving Meals Prepared and Delivered Thanksgiving Dinner Food Baskets Advertisement