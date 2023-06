The old school and one of the staff dorms in yellow, behind are bathed in a swath of sunlight on a hot and muggy afternoon at the sprawling 85-acre campus of West Nottingham Academy - founded in 1744 in the community of Colora, near Port Deposit and Conowingo in Cecil County - which faces an uncertain future as it seeks bankruptcy protection Friday June 2, 2023. Baltimore Sun Staff (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)