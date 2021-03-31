(Dylan Slagle/Carroll County Times) Photos Orioles Opening Day over the last 20 years | PHOTOS By Lloyd Fox Mar 31, 2021 Advertisement Advertisement A look back at the last 20 years of Orioles Opening day memories. (Lloyd Fox) Opening Day 2020 The Baltimore Orioles host the New York Yankees in their home opener at Camden Yards. No fans were allowed into the stadium due to coronavirus restrictions. July 29, 2020 (Ulysses Muñoz/Baltimore Sun) Opening Day 2019 Fans celebrate after Oriole Jonathan Villar homered in the first inning of the Baltimore Orioles' home opener against the New York Yankees at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. April 4, 2019. (Dylan Slagle/Carroll County Times) Opening Day 2018 Orioles' Adam Jones and his teammates celebrate his 11th inning walk off home run to beat the Twins 3-2 on Opening Day at Camden Yards. March 29, 2018 (Lloyd Fox/Baltimore Sun) Opening Day 2017 Orioles third baseman Manny Machado throws from his knee to get Blue Jay's Devon Travis at first base in the 11th inning. The Orioles defeated the Blue Jays by score of 3 to 2 in 11 innings on Opening Day at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. April 3, 2017 (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun) Opening Day 2016 Orioles' Manny Machado scores on a two-run double by Adam Jones in the fifth inning as Twins' catcher Kurt Suzuki can't make the tag. Baltimore Orioles opening day 2016 at Camden Yards. April 4, 2016 (Lloyd Fox/Baltimore Sun) Opening Day 2015 Baltimore Orioles' Delmon Young takes out Toronto Blue Jays second baseman Devon Travis (29), whose relay to first gets batter Manny Machado for a double play during the eighth inning of the Orioles' home opener at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. April 10, 2015 (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun) Opening Day 2014 Orioles' player of the game, Nelson Cruz smiles after being pied by Adam Jones during his post-game interview. Baltimore Orioles vs. Boston Red Sox Opening day at Camden Yards. March 31, 2014 (Lloyd Fox/Baltimore Sun) Opening Day 2013 Orioles fan Billy "Billyho" Holebas of Arbutus participates in his 37th consecutive opening day with his first Opening Day baseball souvenir at the Baltimore Orioles' home opener at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. April 5, 2013. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun) Opening Day 2012 Orioles' players greet the 10th Man during the Opening Day ceremonies as the Baltimore Orioles take on the Minnesota Twins at Camden Yards. April 6, 2012 (Lloyd Fox/Baltimore Sun) Opening Day 2011 Orioles Brian Roberts is congratulated by Felix Pie after a 5th inning home run against the Detroit Tigers on Opening Day at Camden Yards. April 4, 2011 (Gene Sweeney Jr./Baltimore Sun) Opening Day 2010 Orioles legends Brooks Robinson (left) and Boog Powell throw out the ceremonial first pitches prior to the Orioles home opener against the Blue Jays. April 9, 2010 (Lloyd Fox/Baltimore Sun) Opening Day 2009 Baltimore Orioles vs. the New York Yankees in the season opener at Camden Yards. Orioles' Gregg Zaun celebrates with #3, Cesar Izturis after Izturis' two-run homer in the bottom of the 8th inning. April 6, 2009 (Baltimore Sun) Opening Day 2008 Ramon Hernandez tags out Dioner Navarro at home plate during an attempted double steal in the top of the 6th inning as the Tampa Bay Rays visit the Baltimore Orioles on Opening Day. March 31, 2008 (LLOYD FOX/Baltimore Sun) Opening Day 2007 Melvin Mora slides safely into home following a base hit by Miguel Tejada to cap a four-run, third inning on Opening Day at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. April 9, 2007 (DOUG KAPUSTIN/Baltimore Sun) Opening Day 2006 Baltimore Orioles vs. Tampa Bay Devil Rays. Second base umpire Mark Wegner calls Orioles' Kevin Millar safe at second on a double in the second inning as Ray's #3 Jorge Cantu made a late tag. April 3, 2006 (LLOYD FOX/Baltimore Sun) Opemning Day 2005 Opening day of baseball for the Baltimore Orioles vs. the Oakland A's. Sammy Sosa pumps his fist as the crowd cheers after the final out of the game in the ninth inning, the Orioles won the game 4-0. April 4, 2005 (JOHN MAKELY/Baltimore Sun) Opening Day 2004 The Baltimore Orioles host the Boston Red Sox in their Opening Day game. Miquel Tejada turns a double play in the top of the 6th inning throwing out Jason Varitek as Boston's Gabe Kapler slides underneath him. April 4, 2004 (ELIZABETH MALBY) Opemning Day 2003 Orioles second baseman, Jerry Hairston flips the ball as he complains about the poor visibility in the third inning after a fly ball was lost in the snow filled sky. March 31, 2003 (LLOYD FOX) Opening Day 2002 Baltimore Orioles' #6, Melvin Mora, during Opening Day ceremonies before the game against the New York Yankees. April 1, 2002 (GENE SWEENEY JR) Opening Day 2001 Jerry Hairston (left) and Mike Bordick celebrate after Hairston is driven in by Brady Anderson to win in the 11th inning against the Red Sox on Opening Day at Camden Yards. April 2, 2001 (ELIZABETH MALBY) Opening Day 2000 Opening Day at Oriole Park at Camden Yard. Cal Ripken Jr. and the Oriole Bird during the opening introductions. April 3, 2000 (Gene Sweeney Jr.) Opening Day 1999 Orioles' #9, Brady Anderson, #40, Mike Timlin, and #88, Albert Belle, congratulate each other after winning the Opening Day game between the Orioles and the Tampa Bay Devil Rays. April 5, 1999 (Gene Sweeney Jr.) Opening Day 1998 The Orioles' Eric Davis, left, walks back to the dugout dejectedly as the Kansas City Royals celebrate their victory on the field. Davis was callled out on third strike to end the game. March 31,1998 (Kenneth K. Lam) Opening Day 1997 Orioles' #36, Jeff Reboulet, is out after missing homeplate in the seventh inning as Royals' catcher, #29, Mike Sweeney tags him. April 2, 1997 (Lloyd Fox) Opening Day 1996 Opening Day at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Orioles vs. Kansas City Royals. Manager Davey Johnson running onto field during pregame ceremonies. April 2, 1996 (Jed Kirschbaum) Opening Day 1995 Cal Ripken speaks with his daughter, Rachel, 5 1/2, before the Opening Day game started. May 1, 1995 (Kenneth K. Lam) Opening Day 1994 New Orioles owners Peter Angelos and Tom Clancy join Maryland governor William Donald Schaefer in the festivities on Opening Day at Oriole Park in 1994. April 4, 1994 (Gene Sweeney Jr./Baltimore Sun) Opening Day 1993 Orioles Opening Day at Camden Yards against the Texas Rangers. April 5, 1993 (Algerina Perna/Baltimore Sun) Opening Day 1992 Orioles take the field for the first Opening Day at Oriole Park. April 6, 1992 (Gene Sweeney Jr./Baltimore Sun)