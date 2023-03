Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 26 Coppin State Eagles head coach Juan Dixon watches play against the Maryland Terrapins during the first half of Maryland's 95-79 win men's college basketball in College Park Friday., Nov. 25, 2022 (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)

Former Maryland basketball star Juan Dixon led the University of Maryland Terrapins to their first NCAA championship in 2002.