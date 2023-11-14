Orioles’ Gunnar Henderson named AL Rookie of the Year | PHOTOS

Toronto Blue Jays at Baltimore Orioles, Aug. 23 Baltimore Orioles' Gunnar Henderson (2) reacts after getting a double against the Toronto Blue Jays during major league baseball in which Baltimore blanked Toronto, 7-0 at Oriole Park at Camden Yards Wednesday Aug. 23, 2023. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff) (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun) Orioles players volunteer at Maryland Food Bank Left to right: Ryan McKenna, Kyle Stowers, Ryan Mountcastle, Gunnar Henderson, the Oriole Bird, Mike Elias, Brandon Hyde. Orioles players and staff volunteered at the Maryland Food Bank this morning, where they sorted items from a conveyor belt and packaged them for distribution. February 3, 2023 (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun) Orioles vs White Sox Orioles' Adley Rutschman, left, celebrates with Gunnar Henderson after both scored on Anthony Santander's double against the White Sox in the seventh inning. The Orioles defeated the White Sox 9-3 at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.
Aug. 29, 2023 (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun) Orioles vs. Rangers Orioles Gunnar Henderson makes his way onto the field during player introductions. Baltimore Orioles host the Texas Rangers in game 1 of the ALDS playoffs at Camden Yards. (Lloyd Fox/Baltimore Sun) 2023 ALDS Game 2, Texas Rangers at Baltimore Orioles Baltimore Orioles' Gunnar Henderson (2) slaps hands with Jordan Westburg (11) after scoring a run against the Texas Rangers during Game 2 of the American League Division Series at Oriole Park at Camden Yards Sunday Oct. 8, 2023. Baltimore lost their second straight, 11-8, dropping the second game of the best-of-five series. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff) (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun) Gunnar Henderson Orioles Gunnar Henderson celebrates his solo home run in the fifth inning against the Rangers in Game 2 of ALDS at Camden Yards. (Kenneth K. Lam) Orioles vs. Rangers Game 2 ALDS Rangers Jonah Heim is late with the tag as Orioles Gunnar Henderson slides safely into home on a single by Aaron Hicks in the first inning. Game 2 of ALDS at Camden Yards. (Lloyd Fox/Baltimore Sun) Orioles vs. Red Sox Orioles' Gunnar Henderson waves his cap to fans after the Orioles lost to the Red Sox 6-1 to end the regular season at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.
Oct. 1, 2023 (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun) Orioles vs. Red Sox Orioles third baseman Gunnar Henderson bounces off the dirt to prepare for play against the Red Sox in the sixth inning. The Orioles lost to the Red Sox 6-1 to end the regular season at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.
Oct. 1, 2023 (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun) Boston Red Sox at Baltimore Orioles, Sept. 30, 2023 Fans watch Baltimore Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson be recognized as most valuable Oriole for 2023 during the third of a four-game weekend AL-East division series at Oriole Park at Camden Yards Friday Sept. 30, 2023. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff) (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun) Orioles vs Redsox Orioles' Heston Kjerstad, left, and Gunnar Henderson celebrate clinching AL East Division Championship with victory the Red Sox at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.
Sept. 28, 2023 (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun) Orioles vs. Nationals Orioles' Gunnar Henderson makes an off-balance throw to put out Nationals' CJ Abrams in the fifth inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.
Sept. 26, 2023 (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun) Washington Nationals at Baltimore Orioles, Sept. 26 2023 Baltimore Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson (2) leaps with left fielder Austin Hays (21) as center fielder Cedric Mullins (31) and second baseman Adam Frazier (12) celebrate the final out against the Washington Nationals during a Major League Baseball, interleague game at Oriole Park at Camden Yards Tuesday Sept. 26, 2023. Baltimore cut its Magic Number down to two, shutting out the Nationals, 1-0. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff) (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun) Orioles vs. Nationals Orioles' Gunnar Henderson runs the bases after a lead-off home run against the Nationals in the first inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.
Sept. 26, 2023 (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun) Orioles vs Rays Orioles Gunnar Henderson connects for his 27th home run of the season in the 2nd inning as the Baltimore Orioles play the Tampa Bay Rays Saturday evening at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun) Orioles vs. Cardinals Orioles' Gunnar Henderson, right, celebrates his solo home run in front of Cardinals catcher Willson Contreras, left, in the sixth inning. The Orioles defeated the Cardinals (11-5) at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.
Sept. 11, 2023 (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun) New York Mets at Baltimore Orioles, Aug. 6 Baltimore Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson autographs a baseball for Ford Stevens, 7 who stands in front of Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller (D-Md.) during an interleague game of major league baseball at Oriole Park at Camden Yards Sunday Aug. 6, 2023. Baltimore blanked the Mets, 2-0, sweeping the three-game weekend series. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff) (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun) Colorado Rockies at Baltimore Orioles, Aug. 25 Baltimore Orioles catcher James McCann (left) and first baseman Ryan O'Hearn douse third baseman Gunnar Henderson after he was announced as player of the game during an interleague contest of major league baseball against the Colorado Rockies at Oriole Park at Camden Yards Friday Aug. 25, 2023. Baltimore (80-48) edged Colorado (48-80), 5-4. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff) (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun) Orioles vs Rockies Orioles third baseman Gunnar Henderson cannot make a play on a grounder by Rockies' Ezequiel Tovar, who later scored, in the fourth inning. The Rockies defeated the Orioles 4-3 at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.
Aug. 27, 2023 (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun) New York Mets at Baltimore Orioles, Aug. 6 Baltimore Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson (2) takes practice swings in the on deck circle during an interleague game of major league baseball at Oriole Park at Camden Yards Sunday Aug. 6, 2023. Baltimore blanked the New York Mets, 2-0, sweeping the three-game weekend series. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff) (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun) Orioles vs. Dodgers Orioles' Gunnar Henderson celebrates his solo homer against the Dodgers in the fifth inning. The Orioles defeated the Dodgers (8-5) at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.
July 19, 2023 (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun) Orioles vs. Dodgers Orioles' Gunnar Henderson, left, slides under the tag of Dodgers catcher Austin Barnes, right, to score in the first inning. The Orioles defeated the Dodgers (8-5) at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.
July 19, 2023 (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun) Cleveland Guardians at Baltimore Orioles Baltimore Orioles third baseman Gunnar Henderson stumbles over Cleveland Guardians' Josh Naylor, after getting hit by Henderson's leg while stealing the bag during major league baseball at Oriole Park at Camden Yards Wednesday May 31, 2023. Baltimore Sun Staff (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun) 2023 home opener, AL East Yankees at Orioles Baltimore Orioles' Gunnar Henderson sprints around third, scoring the first run on a hit by batter Adam Frazier during the 2023 major league home opener of major league baseball at Oriole Park at Camden Yards Friday., April 7, 2023. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff) (Karl Merton Ferron / Baltimore Sun) Gunnar Henderson Baltimore Orioles infielder Gunnar Henderson gets greeted by Nevaeh Mariano, 12, of the Holabird academy as players are announced onto the field for opening day. The Orioles take on the New York Yankees at Camden Yards. (Karl Merton Ferron) Originally Published: Nov 14, 2023 at 12:25 pm